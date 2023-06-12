New Beauty Goal: Add These 52%-Off Anti-Aging Eye Masks to Your Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always looking for easier ways to achieve our goals — little tips, tricks, hacks and products that improve our quality of life. In the kitchen, it could be a tool like an electric can opener or stand mixer. In fashion, it could be a convertible bra or shoes you can slip on without unlacing. In beauty, it could be a pair or eye patches.

We all want our skin to look youthful and radiant, but we can’t all deal with a 10-step skincare routine or regular trips to the spa for a facial. That’s why we’re challenging you to the easiest beauty challenge ever: wearing these eye masks just a few times a week!

Get the Enaskin Naturals Retinol Collagen Under-Eye Masks (originally $27) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Your under-eye area is prone to showing signs of aging faster than other parts of your face — and it’s not shy about puffiness or dark circles after a bad night’s sleep. That’s why we’re concentrating on the easiest way to address the above concerns and more. These eye masks are also over half off right now!

When it comes to anti-aging products, we usually look for either retinol or collagen to add to our routine. Retinol is known for its wrinkle-banishing powers and its ability to renew skin, while collagen is known for its ability to plump up sagging skin. Luckily, these eye patches have both! They also contain sodium hyaluronate, glycerin and vitamin E to provide major hydration, leaving skin velvety-smooth and soft!

Not sure if your needs will be covered? These hydrogel eye masks claim to target wrinkles, puffiness, dark circles, dullness and loss of elasticity. You just place them under your eyes and leave them on for 15 to 20 minutes. Do this while you’re working, while you’re watching TV, while you’re drinking your morning coffee, while you’re pre-heating the oven, etc.

Find a part of your regular routine where it makes sense to wear them and commit to keeping up with applying them. Two or three times a week will do. Just wait until you see the difference!

