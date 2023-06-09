Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

On Trend

Crush the Tennis Skirt Trend With These Top Picks from Nordstrom

By
nordstrom-best-tennis-skirts
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s trending for this summer? Puff slides, longer shorts, mermaidcore, Barbiecore and maxi skirts are big ones. But what if you love a mini skirt more — or what if it’s 100 degrees and you can’t stand the extra fabric of a maxi?

If you want to wear a mini skirt and stay on trend, a tennis skirt is the way to go. Great for the court but just as nice for regular life, these mini skirts are so ready for hot weather. Shop seven of our absolute favorites currently available at Nordstrom!

Alo Match Point Tennis Skirt

Alo Match Point Tennis Skirt in Fluorescent Pink Coral at Nordstrom, Size Large
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Brand worn by countless celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde
  • Hidden inner pocket
  • Machine wash, tumble dry

Cons:

  • A few sizes are selling out across the color options
  • A couple of reviewers needed a different size than what they bought
$68.00
See it!

Hurley Gingham Pleated Tennis Miniskirt

Hurley Gingham Pleated Tennis Miniskirt in Black at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • More casual look; not too sporty
  • Versatile black and white colorway
  • Gingham is also on trend

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
  • Can't tumble dry
$55.00
See it!

EleVen by Venus Williams Candy Dreams Woven Tennis Skirt

EleVen by Venus Williams Candy Dreams Woven Tennis Skirt in Arctic Blue at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Brand founded by one of the biggest tennis stars in the world
  • Built-in shorts
  • Made from Repreve, a recycled performance fiber

Cons:

  • Only bright colors available, no black
  • Over $100
$128.00
See it!

Adidas Adicolor Classics Poplin Tennis Skirt

adidas Adicolor Classics Poplin Tennis Skirt in Wonder White at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Less traditional design adds more versatility to your wardrobe
  • Breathable seersucker cotton
  • Flap pockets

Cons:

  • Only one available color
  • Not for anyone who wants the pleated look
$52.00
See it!

Beach Riot Coast Tennis Skort

Beach Riot Coast Tennis Skort in Island Green at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Actually a skort!
  • Super bright and summery
  • Can double as a swim cover-up

Cons:

  • No plus sizes
  • No reviews yet
$88.00
See it!

Zella Suns Out Performance Skort

zella Suns Out Performance Skort in Black at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Actually a skort!
  • Moisture-wicking
  • Great for workouts

Cons:

  • Potentially too sporty for non-athleisure wear
  • May be too short for some shoppers' tastes
$59.00
See it!

Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Tennis Skirt

nordstrom-tennis-skirts
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Moisture-wicking
  • Inner shorts
  • White colorway will help keep you cool in the sun

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
  • Line dry
$75.00
See it!

Looking for more? Explore all women’s tennis skirts at Nordstrom here and explore all skirts at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite online shopping finds below:

naked-nail-girl-summer

Now $8! Shop the Nail Strengthener You Need for 'Naked Nail Girl Summer'

Read article
amazon-nobi-nutrition-womens-fat-burner

10-Day Fat Burn! Join the Reviewers Posting Insane Before and After Results

Read article
amazon-zealsea-strawberry-nose-pore-strip-kit

Strawberry Nose? This 3-Step Pore Kit Is Dissolving Blackheads — 20% Off!

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!