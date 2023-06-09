Crush the Tennis Skirt Trend With These Top Picks from Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s trending for this summer? Puff slides, longer shorts, mermaidcore, Barbiecore and maxi skirts are big ones. But what if you love a mini skirt more — or what if it’s 100 degrees and you can’t stand the extra fabric of a maxi?

If you want to wear a mini skirt and stay on trend, a tennis skirt is the way to go. Great for the court but just as nice for regular life, these mini skirts are so ready for hot weather. Shop seven of our absolute favorites currently available at Nordstrom!

Alo Match Point Tennis Skirt Pros: Brand worn by countless celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde

Hidden inner pocket

Machine wash, tumble dry Cons: A few sizes are selling out across the color options

A couple of reviewers needed a different size than what they bought $68.00 See it!

Hurley Gingham Pleated Tennis Miniskirt Pros: More casual look; not too sporty

Versatile black and white colorway

Gingham is also on trend Cons: No reviews yet

Can't tumble dry $55.00 See it!

EleVen by Venus Williams Candy Dreams Woven Tennis Skirt Pros: Brand founded by one of the biggest tennis stars in the world

Built-in shorts

Made from Repreve, a recycled performance fiber Cons: Only bright colors available, no black

Over $100 $128.00 See it!

Adidas Adicolor Classics Poplin Tennis Skirt Pros: Less traditional design adds more versatility to your wardrobe

Breathable seersucker cotton

Flap pockets Cons: Only one available color

Not for anyone who wants the pleated look $52.00 See it!

Beach Riot Coast Tennis Skort Pros: Actually a skort!

Super bright and summery

Can double as a swim cover-up Cons: No plus sizes

No reviews yet $88.00 See it!

Zella Suns Out Performance Skort Pros: Actually a skort!

Moisture-wicking

Great for workouts Cons: Potentially too sporty for non-athleisure wear

May be too short for some shoppers' tastes $59.00 See it!

Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Tennis Skirt Pros: Moisture-wicking

Inner shorts

White colorway will help keep you cool in the sun Cons: No reviews yet

Line dry $75.00 See it!

