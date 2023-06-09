Crush the Tennis Skirt Trend With These Top Picks from Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
What’s trending for this summer? Puff slides, longer shorts, mermaidcore, Barbiecore and maxi skirts are big ones. But what if you love a mini skirt more — or what if it’s 100 degrees and you can’t stand the extra fabric of a maxi?
If you want to wear a mini skirt and stay on trend, a tennis skirt is the way to go. Great for the court but just as nice for regular life, these mini skirts are so ready for hot weather. Shop seven of our absolute favorites currently available at Nordstrom!
Alo Match Point Tennis Skirt
Pros:
- Brand worn by countless celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde
- Hidden inner pocket
- Machine wash, tumble dry
Cons:
- A few sizes are selling out across the color options
- A couple of reviewers needed a different size than what they bought
Hurley Gingham Pleated Tennis Miniskirt
Pros:
- More casual look; not too sporty
- Versatile black and white colorway
- Gingham is also on trend
Cons:
- No reviews yet
- Can't tumble dry
EleVen by Venus Williams Candy Dreams Woven Tennis Skirt
Pros:
- Brand founded by one of the biggest tennis stars in the world
- Built-in shorts
- Made from Repreve, a recycled performance fiber
Cons:
- Only bright colors available, no black
- Over $100
Adidas Adicolor Classics Poplin Tennis Skirt
Pros:
- Less traditional design adds more versatility to your wardrobe
- Breathable seersucker cotton
- Flap pockets
Cons:
- Only one available color
- Not for anyone who wants the pleated look
Beach Riot Coast Tennis Skort
Pros:
- Actually a skort!
- Super bright and summery
- Can double as a swim cover-up
Cons:
- No plus sizes
- No reviews yet
Zella Suns Out Performance Skort
Pros:
- Actually a skort!
- Moisture-wicking
- Great for workouts
Cons:
- Potentially too sporty for non-athleisure wear
- May be too short for some shoppers' tastes
Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Tennis Skirt
Pros:
- Moisture-wicking
- Inner shorts
- White colorway will help keep you cool in the sun
Cons:
- No reviews yet
- Line dry
