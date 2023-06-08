Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nailed it! What kind of manicure have you been rocking lately? Gel? Powder? Classic polish? A full set of acrylics? We absolutely love intricate nail art and anything from pale nudes to bold hues, but a new nail trend is taking precedence this summer… and it lets you skip the salon altogether.

If your nails are damaged seemingly beyond repair or you’re simply sick of spending so much money every couple of weeks on your mani, it’s time to tell your nail tech you’ll be taking a break. Naked nail girl summer is here, and we have just the product that’s going to help you, well, nail the trend!

Onyx Professional Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Pros: Over 60,000 reviews

For even the most severe cases

Over 25 years of success Cons: Some shoppers found the scent to be too strong

How did naked nail girl summer come about? TikToker @sydneyv.nichols stitched an Alix Earle video to declare the new summer trend. “It is naked nail girl summer,” she said. “Alix Earle, Xandra, Paige Lorenze — I’ve seen a ton of people, Tinx, rocking naked nails.”

Earle enthusiastically commented on the video twice, saying “YES” and “IVE been saying this.” Lorenze also commented, “Yeeesssss and just press on’s for occasions,” and Tinx added on a “Yessss” in approval.

There are many nail strengtheners on Amazon to help your natural, naked nails live their best lives this summer, but none seem to have nearly has many reviews at this Onyx Professional Hard as Hoof cream. Yes, cream, not clear polish! When we say naked nails, we mean it!

This strengthening cream, which is on sale for just $8, was created to help save weak, thin, brittle, soft nails that split, peel and crack. It’s even for severe cases, whether your damage came about naturally or from acrylics and gel. For over 25 years, this fan-favorite has been repairing damage, conditioning cuticles and letting nails grow out long and strong!

You need to take the all-around approach to heal your nails, rather than just targeting the hard part of your nail. That’s why this cream features nourishing ingredients like calcium, beeswax and vitamins A, B5, C, D and E to condition your cuticles and the skin surrounding your nails. Just massage into nail beds, cuticles and underside of nails three times a day or as often as needed.

P.S. If you’re not into naked nails, this cream is still worth your time. It can be used in conjunction with polish!

