While we love a little TMI talk with our best friends, there still seems to be a limit when it comes to things like bloating, gas and digestive issues. No one wants to talk about the “embarrassing” stuff — but that doesn’t mean no one experiences it. So many people deal with all types of digestive issues, including not only bloating, but constipation, diarrhea, excessive gas and more. You know the vibes!

While we wish a few deep breaths or an extra glass of water could solve our woes, a supplement is a smart way to go for fast, lasting relief. There are tons out there — so which one has shoppers calling it the “only thing that seems to work”?

Atrantil Pros: Addresses a variety of digestive and gut issues

Over 1,300 reviews

Developed by a gastroenterologist Cons: Not for anyone who can't swallow pills

May not address more serious issues — consult your doctor! $35.00 See it!

Antratil is a digestive health supplement for bloating, abdominal discomfort and unexpected changes in your bowel habits. Numerous shoppers said it helped with their SIBO too! Whether you’re bloated and constipated or constantly running to the restroom or doubled over in pain, you’ll want to check this out.

This dietary supplement earns instant points with Us, as it was developed by a board-certified gastroenterologist. It also uses three natural key ingredients. Peppermint extract works to calm the small intestine, setting the stage for the other two to do their duty. Quebracho colorado extract is included to soak up hydrogen, working alongside horse chestnut to stop methane production for a happy, healthy gut!

$40.00 See it!

This non-GMO supplement may be a beautiful thing for an irritated gut — and it’s even packed with antioxidants to help protect against cellular damage. Have allergies or dietary restrictions? It’s also free of milk, eggs, peanuts, gluten, soy and shellfish. It’s vegan too!

You can take Atrantil when occasional symptoms arise or before eating bloat-triggering foods, but you could also just use it to maintain your digestive health. Take two capsules a day for maintenance, or take up to two capsules three times a day with food for fighting off active symptoms. Each purchase comes with 90 capsules, so you should be set for a bit — but you can always set up a subscription to save a few dollars and make sure you never run out!

$40.00 See it!

