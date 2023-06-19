9 Must-Own Amazon Products for Sweaty Girls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hot Girl Summer — literally. Like, we’re sweating over here! It’s one thing if we’re breaking a sweat during a workout, but it’s super annoying when we can’t stop sweating while we’re out and about in normal clothes — or even dressy clothes!

Sweaty girls, this one is for you. Sweat is normal, but if you’d like to forgo the sweat marks/stains, runny makeup, body odor and overall discomfort and shine, then you’re in the right place. Shop our favorite Amazon product picks for sweaty girls below — from clothing to beauty and more!

This Antiperspirant/Deodorant

The very first thing to look into has to be a good deodorant that doubles as an antiperspirant! Ban makes an incredible roll-on, and you can currently grab a pack of two for under $10. This unscented, invisible deodorant (no white marks!) claims to provide 24 hours of odor and wetness protection!

Get the Ban Original Unscented 24-hour Invisible Antiperspirant Roll-On Deodorant on sale for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Underarm Sweat Pads

If you’re going to be out for a long time or need to wear something that’s super susceptible to sweat marks, you can create a physical blockade with these sweat pads. They’re ultra-thin, breathable and super absorbent. Just stick to the underarm area of your clothing!

Get the Sirona Disposable Underarm Sweat Pads, 24-Count (originally $22) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Mini Portable Air Conditioner

Sometimes, a fan isn’t enough. This mini air conditioner, which you can pop on your desk at work or use while traveling, uses evaporative technology to create a cooler breeze that will help keep you refreshed. It’s super quiet too!

Get the Evapolar evaCHILL Portable Air Conditioner for just $99.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Sweat-Wicking Shirt

Plenty of activewear is sweat-wicking, but what about something you can wear outside of the gym? This button-up shirt can be worn for work and beyond. It’s moisture-wicking, super fast to dry, lightweight, breathable and even made with UPF 50+ fabric to keep your skin safe from the sun!

Get the Jessie Kidden UPF 50 Long-Sleeve Quick-Dry Travel Shirt (originally $35) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Insulated Water Bottle

One way to stay cool is to always make sure you have ice-cold water to drink. This Owala FreeSip bottle is a viral favorite — and our own personal “emotional support water bottle.” It keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and has a wide opening for ice. We also love that there’s an integrated straw!

Get the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 32 oz for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Shower Sheets

Ever feel like you want to take an extra shower in the middle of the day because you’re covered in sweat? Instead of wasting water and having to run home, grab a pack of these shower sheets. Just pop into a bathroom and wipe to cleanse and deodorize. Ingredients like peppermint leaf essential oil will have an extra cooling effect!

Get the Yuni Beauty Shower Sheets, 12-Count for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Post-Workout Dry Shampoo

While regular dry shampoo is nice for absorbing excess oil, this post-workout one is formulated with bamboo extract and silica powder to also cleanse sweaty hair without a shower. Shake up the dual-phase formula before spritzing. And remember, you can use this any time you sweat, not just after a workout!

Get the Bumble and Bumble Pret-a-Powder Post-Workout Dry Shampoo Mist (originally $36) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Mattifying Setting Spray

Sick of your makeup melting off within minutes of going outside? This matte setting spray needs to be the last step of your glam routine! It’s exceptionally affordable, very highly rated and 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It’s made with nourishing ingredients too!

Get the e.l.f Matte Magic Mist & Set for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Wearable Neck Fan

This number one bestseller has tens of thousands of reviews, keeping shoppers cool and comfortable even in extreme heat. Instead of blowing air directly into your face, it creates a soft, encompassing wind via the 78 outlets that surround your head and neck. We love that it just looks like a pair of headphones too!

Get the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan (originally $40) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

