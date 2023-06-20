Buying ASAP! These Perfect Sam Edelman Sandals Are 65% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer shopping! In all of the chaos of buying new dresses, swimsuits and shorts, we often forget about shoes. We think, “Oh I can just wear the sandals I wore last year.” But then when we finally pull them out of the closet, we realize we either don’t like them anymore or they’re in way worse shape than we had remembered.

Or maybe this year you’ve decided you’re ready to go designer! Before you go through with dropping a few hundred dollars though, we want to make sure you check out this awesome deal. Designer shoes on sale for under $50? With fantastic ratings? On Amazon Prime? You can see why we’re so excited!

Get the Sam Edelman Bay Sandal in Summer Pear (originally $120) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Summer Pear shade of these Sam Edelman sandals is the perfect juicy hue for the season, and it just so happens to have the biggest markdown of the moment. 65% off! That’s nearly $80 in savings. Amazon even confirms that this is the lowest price in the past 30 days, and we doubt it will ever get better than this!

These slip-on sandals have a croc-embossed upper, the straps forming the brand’s double “E” logo. You’ll find a small logo charm on the side too! The footbed is also embossed, and you can see that it has a nice cushioned heel for comfort. These shoes are mostly flat, but you’ll also notice a very minimal stacked block heel for an elevated look (literally)!

These open-toe shoes win even more points with Us because unlike so many other slides, they actually come in half sizes. They come in so many other colors and variations too, all available on the same Amazon page. Prices vary throughout!

One more big plus? These sandals are versatile as can be. Dress them down with denim shorts and a tank top — or even a swimsuit — or dress them up with a date night dress and a pretty clutch. You’ll find new ways to wear them constantly!

