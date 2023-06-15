15 of the Best Picks From Amazon’s Hot Summer Deals — Up to 76% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in major shopping mode right now! Amazon’s Hot Summer Deals page has Us clicking that “add to cart” button non-stop. From pillow slides to weight loss deals, there are top-level finds across all categories!

We’ll highlight 15 unbelievably good deals below, featuring products we know you’ve been eyeing. Let’s not wait until they sell out, shall we? Scroll down to shop!

These Pillow Slides

These number one bestsellers are the ultimate in summer comfort and come in so many colors!

Get the Bronax Pillow Slippers (originally $36) starting at just $20 at Amazon! You save 43%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Back Massager

Have you had a back massager on your wish list for practically your entire life? This is your moment!

Get the Boriwat Back Massager With Heat (originally $170) for just $40 at Amazon! You save 76%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Electric Hot Pot

If you’re often on the road or live in a dorm, this non-stick pot/pan can help you make so many meals!

Get the Dezin Electric Hot Pot (originally $70) starting at just $28 at Amazon! You save 60%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Shower Steamers

These aromatherapeutic steamers are excellent for gifting — even if you’re just treating yourself!

Get the Body Restore Shower Bombs, 15-Pack (originally $40) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 50%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Stylish Backpack

So chic — and it can fit up to a 14-inch laptop!

Get the Cluci Backpack Purse (originally $60) for just $31 at Amazon! You save 48%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Essential Oil Diffuser

This diffuser has a beautiful design and also doubles as a humidifier!

Get the BZseed Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser (originally $50) for just $25 at Amazon! You save 49%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Smart Scale

This bestselling smart scale will help make your health goals that much more attainable!

Get the Etekcity Scale (originally $30) for just $21 at Amazon! You save 30%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Designer-Style Ring

This gorgeous ring will be the first thing you slip on every day!

Get the AoJun 18K Gold Plated Stacking Ring (originally $13) starting at just $8 at Amazon! You save 35%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Office Chair

Been putting off replacing your office chair for years? Don’t miss out on this deal!

Get the Darkecho Ergonomic Office Chair (originally $249) for just $170 at Amazon! You save 32%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Electric Milk Frother

Upgrade your at-home coffee and hot cocoa game with this four-in-one frother!

Get the Bizewo Electric Milk Frother (originally $50) for just $30 at Amazon! You save 40%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Mini Shift Dress

This dress will be your dress-up, dress-down, go-to piece all summer song!

Get the Belongsci Bell-Sleeve Mini Shift Dress (originally $50) for just $28 at Amazon! You save 44%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Wireless Earbuds

Four hours of talk time, six hours of music time and an additional four times battery life with the included charging case!

Get the Diuara Wireless Earbuds (originally $37) for just $16 at Amazon! You save 57%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Door Mat

An easy way to elevate your home before guests even step inside!

Get the BeneathYourFeet Door Mat (originally $25) for just $10 at Amazon! You save 59%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Slime Set

Slime is a movement! This pack is fun for kids and calming for adults!

Get the Keemanman Two-Pack Cloud Slime Kit (originally $20) for just $8 at Amazon! You save 60%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Beach Bag

This nautical beach bag is adorable and waterproof. It comes with a waterproof phone case too!

Get the Becokan Beach Bag (originally $32) for just $17 at Amazon! You save 47%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

