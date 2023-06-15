Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Not feeling confident in any of your current swimwear? “Swimsuit-ready” can mean many different things, but to Us, the main thing is that you feel like a million bucks.
Below, we’ve picked out 21 universally-flattering swimsuits that should have you feeling all kinds of fabulous next time you go for a swim (or sunbathing sesh). There are picks for all budgets! Shop now!
Black Swimsuits
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Hilor swimsuit was the first thing to pop into our mind when making this list. The mesh tummy-control panel is everything!
2. We Also Love: For something simple that will still offer a snatched effect, check out this timeless B2prity bathing suit!
3. We Can’t Forget: Want to customize your look? You can zip this Skims one-piece up as high as you want — or zip it down as low as you want!
Color-Block Swimsuits
4. Our Absolute Favorite: The wavy color-blocking, compressive fabric and built-in bra on this one-shoulder Hermoza swimsuit work together to create a one-piece you’ll want to wear every day!
5. We Also Love: This top-selling Eomenie monokini has a cutout at the upper waist to connect the two shades of pink. Extra points for adjustable straps and a tie closure!
6. We Can’t Forget: We always come back to this wrap-style Cupshe swimsuit. The color combinations are just too good!
Tropical Print Swimsuits
7. Our Absolute Favorite: Cupshe has done it again with this short-sleeve one-piece bathing suit. The removable waist tie is the perfect accent. The sleeves are also a win for those who burn easily!
8. We Also Love: With layers of colorful ruffles on top and high-rise black bottoms, this Adisputent tankini set will have you feeling gorgeous even when you wake up feeling less than your best!
9. We Can’t Forget: This Aqua Green bathing suit from Target has absolutely nailed the ruched look. Extra points for being made with UPF 50 material!
Animal Print Swimsuits
10. Our Absolute Favorite: Leopard has never looked so good! This Tempt Me swimsuit is a fierce pick you’ll always pick out of your swimsuit drawer first!
11. We Also Love: There’s nothing like a designer swimsuit to truly bring out your confidence! This blue leopard print Michael Kors bathing suit is even on sale for under $100 at Zappos right now!
12. We Can’t Forget: Ferocious! There will be no stopping you in this tiger-print Avanova one-piece!
Smocked Swimsuits
13. Our Absolute Favorite: This MakeMeChic bathing suit is smocked throughout for full stretchy comfort and camouflaging texture. We love the defined bust too!
14. We Also Love: If you’re down for a little bit of a splurge that will be well worth it, check out this Hermoza Carrie one-piece. It can be worn with or without straps!
15. We Can’t Forget: Looking for a two-piece set that’s more flattering than some one-pieces? You won’t want to skip over this Moshengqi bikini!
Strapless Swimsuits
16. Our Absolute Favorite: Not a fan of tan lines on your shoulders? Go strapless with this Holipick bathing suit!
17. We Also Love: Fall in love with the feminine floral print on this Kona Sol swimsuit from Target. You can add on a halter strap too if you want!
18. We Can’t Forget: Want something that isn’t so fitted? You’ll love the drapey design on this Chartou bathing suit!
Swimsuits With Shorts
19. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a little extra leg coverage, check out this Olyoangle monokini. So colorful and eye-catching!
20. We Also Love: Want to seriously shine under the sun? You’ll want to pick up one of these metallic Skims swimsuits immediately — available in gold, silver or champagne!
21. We Can’t Forget: If you love a sporty look, definitely add this Holipick bathing suit to your Amazon cart stat!
