Hate Swimwear Shopping? This One-Piece Makes It Easy — Now Over 25% Off

You would think swimsuit shopping would get easier after years and years of experience, but for many of us, the struggle continues every single summer. Styles change, our bodies change, prices change, preferences change — it’s an entire complicated process. Well, usually, that is.

If you could take a shortcut and skip over all of the disappointing and frustrating bathing suit try-ons, wouldn’t you do it? Who wouldn’t? There’s no catch! This Hilor one-piece is actually just that good in every single way!

Get the Hilor One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Ruffle Bathing Suit (originally $38) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This one-piece was already nicely priced, but now that it’s on sale, it’s truly an unbelievable value. With over 22,000 reviews and an overall 4.6/5 rating, we know we’re practically guaranteed to love it. There are nearly 40 colorways too, including solids and prints like florals or fruits. We love options!

This swimsuit has a one-shoulder design accented with a pretty ruffle trim that forms a small, fluttery cap sleeve on one side. You’ll also love the ruched fabric over the stomach, working along with the secret tummy-control mesh panel on the inside of this bathing suit. So flattering! This suit is fully-lined too, so no worrying about it becoming see-through in the water!

This beloved bathing suit also has moderate rear coverage and removable soft cups, letting you customize your experience. You’ll have even more fun customizing your look when you’re on the boardwalk or grabbing some food downtown too.

This swimsuit is perfect for pairing with a cute sarong or full skirt, or even just for wearing with denim shorts or linen pants. It becomes part of your outfit, not just something you’re trying to cover up. Yet another reason why this popular swimsuit is going to make your life easy, fun and fabulous for this summer and beyond!

