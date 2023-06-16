This 3-in-1 Color Stick Is Essential for ‘Clean Girl’ Makeup — Up to 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What is the “clean girl” makeup aesthetic? Some may confuse it for your typical “no-makeup makeup” look, but it’s more nuanced than that. Yes, minimal makeup is still the name of the game, but it has a specific focus on dewy radiance and “naturally” soft and rosy features. You want to glow, but steer clear of fluorescence. Got it?

Essentially, clean girl makeup means fluffy brows, tinted SPFs and sticking to one shade for your eyes, cheeks and lips. You’ll want to avoid playing with noticeably different colors or anything that looks too much like makeup. The best products will make you look lit from within. Don’t spend all day color-matching three different products though. This three-in-one color stick can be used for your whole face!

Get the Mineral Fusion 3-in-1 Color Stick (originally $20) now starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

This multi-use makeup stick is a lip tint, cheek tint and eyelid color pop all in one. It comes in four great hues too, so you can pick whichever best suits your skin and your makeup goals. Each shade is creamy and glowy, featuring just a little hint of shimmer to deliver “luminous color.” Opt for something on the pinker side or add the Magnetic shade to your cart for a sun-kissed bronze effect!

Simply swipe this stick over your lips like a balm, on the tops of your cheekbones and over your eyelids, blending with your fingers. You could also add a little bit to the center of your nose for a slightly sunburned effect. So cute — and no skin damage required!

This color stick is hypoallergenic, vegetarian, gluten-free and cruelty-free. It also contains no parabens, talc, artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, SLS or phthalates. No harsh ingredients — just the perfect dash of color.

Sometimes, all-in-one products come in a compact or palette, and while they can be nice, they’re not useful on the go, and they take up more space. This twist tube is perfect for popping in your purse or even your pocket, and there’s no makeup brush or sponge required. You can easily reapply whenever needed!

