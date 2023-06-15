16 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That Should Arrive by Sunday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t worry, dads, we haven’t forgotten about you! Father’s Day is this Sunday, but it’s not too late to grab a gift for your old man. We found 16 presents that will make your pops one happy fella. Whether his passions include golfing, grilling or gaming, there’s something for everyone on this list.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, we highly suggest signing up for a free 30-day trial here so you can guarantee that your gift will arrive in time. Free delivery and fast shipping? Win-win!

Without further ado, here are 16 last-minute Father’s Day gifts that should get there on time! I asked my dad for his recommendations as well, so these picks get the parental seal of approval.

Strata Men’s Complete Golf Set

This golf set is a hole-in-one gift! “Great beginner set at a great value,” one shopper said.

Strata Men's Complete Golf Set

Cuisinart Charcoal Grill

Fire up the grill with this efficient and affordable charcoal grill from Cuisinart! The no. 1 bestseller in charcoal grills on Amazon, this durable device is perfect for a summer barbecue.

Cuisinart Charcoal Grill

Joola Sport Squad Endzone Challenge

Deep down, most dads have dreamed of joining the NFL. Now they can turn that football fantasy into reality with this Endzone Challenge, a toss game you can take on the go.

Joola Sport Squad Endzone Challenge

Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker

If your dad’s a boomer, he’ll love the nostalgia of this old-school stereo system with built-in Bluetooth speakers. “Best compact BT speaker I’ve ever owned!” one customer declared.

Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker

GoSports Wooden Cornhole Set

Whether you’re shopping for your husband, father or grandfather, this cornhole set will bring out the big kid in every grown man. Plus, the boards are blank so you can even customize them to represent his favorite sports team or alma mater. This set comes with two boards, a carrying case and bean bags.

GoSports Wooden Cornhole Set

Toloco Massage Gun

My dad recommends a massage gun for all the active athletes out there. “After playing sports, you use the massager to help unwind and loosen the muscles that were used the most,” he told me. This top-rated massage gun relieves muscle strain for powerful pain relief.

Toloco Massage Gun

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker

Let’s be real, this “gift” is secretly just a way to keep your dad’s health in check. But rather than forcing him to exercise more, this Fitbit tracker will turn fitness into a fun game. Competitive men can’t resist a challenge!

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker

Sowtech Espresso Coffee Machine and Cappuccino Maker

My dad also suggested an espresso machine for all the caffeine lovers out there! Wake up and smell the coffee with this top-rated, budget-friendly cappuccino and latte maker.

Sowtech Espresso Coffee Machine and Cappuccino Maker

Father’s Day Luxury Pen Set

Another idea from my dad? “A beautiful pen.” Practical and portable! This set of three luxury pens are fitting for Father’s Day.

Father's Day Luxury Pen Set

Pickleball Paddle Set

Pickleball is the sport that’s sweeping the nation — especially with the older crowd! Get your dad into the game with this set of two premium pickleball paddles, four pickle balls, two grip tapes and one carry-on bag. Such a steal!

Pickleball Paddle Set

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush

We’re just as surprised as you are to see this electric toothbrush on the list. When I asked my dad why he recommended this gift, he said, “People don’t spend money on themselves like that. Those toothbrushes really help your teeth stay healthy.” Great point, Dad! This model is the no. 1 bestseller in sonic toothbrushes on Amazon!

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush

Nike Dri-FIT Tech Baseball Cap

Just do it! Available in 10 different colors, this Nike baseball cap will keep you dry, cool and comfortable while playing golf or relaxing at the beach.

Nike Dri-FIT Tech Baseball Cap

G Gradual Men’s Lightweight Jogger Sweatpants

Sweatpants are a staple in every man’s wardrobe. These lightweight joggers are smooth, stylish, stretchy and sporty. One reviewer reported, “They fit great, they have zipper pockets which is super important, they have a sturdy drawstring and they are super comfortable! Not to mention the price point. Look no further, these pants are great!”

G Gradual Men's Lightweight Jogger Sweatpants

Garden Kneeler and Seat With Tool Belt Pouch

My dad has a green thumb but less-than-nimble knees. Luckily, this garden seat provides a supportive solution when planting or fishing. Complete with a padded cushion, this kneeler will protect your joints and keep you clean and comfy.

Garden Kneeler and Seat With Tool Belt Pouch

Basketball Cuff Links

Love and basketball! These spiffy gold basketball cuff links deserve a gold trophy for greatness.

Basketball Cuff Links

Happy Socks Gift Box — 4-Pack of Sailing Socks

If your dad likes to spend the summer sailing while rocking sunglasses, then this four-pack of Happy Socks will float his boat! (See what we did there?)

Happy Socks Gift Box — 4-Pack of Sailing Socks

