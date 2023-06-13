13 Funny Father’s Day Gag Gifts That Will Have Dad Laughing Out Loud

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

My dad is the ultimate goofball. He has a silly sense of humor and a playful imagination.

He’s also the king of pranks. Growing up, I’d hear epic stories about his April Fool’s shenanigans, so I’ve tried to follow in his footsteps — like father, like daughter. I’ve even fooled him a few times! So, for Father’s Day, it’s a safe bet to go the gag gift route.

They say that laughter is the best medicine. We think it’s also the best gift! Make your dad LOL this Father’s Day with some presents that will tickle his funny bone. This is the one time of year when dad jokes won’t warrant an eye roll. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and grandpas out there!

Dad Bod Tee

If the only six-pack your dad owns is a case of beer, then this graphic tee is perfect for him! Poke fun at his dad bod with this cheeky T-shirt.

$25.00 See It!

Dad Joke Stainless Steel Tumbler

Does your dad need to workshop new material? Give him some inspiration with this stainless steel tumbler covered in cringey dad jokes. We apologize in advance.

$29.00 See It!

Big Mouth Billy Bass

Blast from the past! This singing fish is perfect for all the fishermen out there.

$49.00 See It!

Golf-Style Grill Set

Is your dad a grill master and a golf pro? Combine his two passions with this golf-style BBQ grill set!

Was $70 On Sale: $50 You Save 29% See It!

Yodeling Pickle

You thought that singing bass was funny? Just check out this yodeling pickle! Beyond bizarre in the best way.

$15.00 See It!

Golf Ball Pint Glass

After a long day on the course, unwind with an ice-cold beer in this pint glass indented with a real Titleist golf ball. It will be a real hit!

$26.00 See It!

Best Dad Dundie Award

Any fan of The Office will get a kick out of this Dundie for Best Dad (also awarded to Jim Halpert on the show). Now you just need to present it to him at a Chili’s!

$28.00 See It!

Toilet Mini Golf Game

Why is it that all dads take forever on the toilet? While he’s there, he might as well enjoy a game of mini golf!

$25.00 See It!

The Grillfather Apron

Fire up the grill with this Grillfather apron! Great for cooking amateurs and experts alike!

$9.00 See It!

The Very Embarrassing Book of Dad Jokes

An embarrassing book of dad jokes for Father’s Day? It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

$14.00 See It!

Star Wars Yoda Best Dad Tee

Luke, I am your father. If your dad is a Star Wars fan, he’ll love this Yoda tee!

Was $23 On Sale: $20 You Save 13% See It!

Dad’s Spot Throw Pillow Cover

Does your dad have a designated spot on the couch? Mark his territory with this pillow cover, complete with a pocket for his phone and the remote control.

$16.00 See It!

Best Dad By Par Tee

Hole in pun! This Best Dad By Par tee is a great gift for golfers.

$20.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: