13 Funny Father’s Day Gag Gifts That Will Have Dad Laughing Out Loud

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
My dad is the ultimate goofball. He has a silly sense of humor and a playful imagination.
He’s also the king of pranks. Growing up, I’d hear epic stories about his April Fool’s shenanigans, so I’ve tried to follow in his footsteps — like father, like daughter. I’ve even fooled him a few times! So, for Father’s Day, it’s a safe bet to go the gag gift route.
They say that laughter is the best medicine. We think it’s also the best gift! Make your dad LOL this Father’s Day with some presents that will tickle his funny bone. This is the one time of year when dad jokes won’t warrant an eye roll. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and grandpas out there!
Dad Bod Tee
If the only six-pack your dad owns is a case of beer, then this graphic tee is perfect for him! Poke fun at his dad bod with this cheeky T-shirt.
Dad Joke Stainless Steel Tumbler
Does your dad need to workshop new material? Give him some inspiration with this stainless steel tumbler covered in cringey dad jokes. We apologize in advance.
Big Mouth Billy Bass
Blast from the past! This singing fish is perfect for all the fishermen out there.
Golf-Style Grill Set
Is your dad a grill master and a golf pro? Combine his two passions with this golf-style BBQ grill set!
Yodeling Pickle
You thought that singing bass was funny? Just check out this yodeling pickle! Beyond bizarre in the best way.
Golf Ball Pint Glass
After a long day on the course, unwind with an ice-cold beer in this pint glass indented with a real Titleist golf ball. It will be a real hit!
Best Dad Dundie Award
Any fan of The Office will get a kick out of this Dundie for Best Dad (also awarded to Jim Halpert on the show). Now you just need to present it to him at a Chili’s!
Toilet Mini Golf Game
Why is it that all dads take forever on the toilet? While he’s there, he might as well enjoy a game of mini golf!
The Grillfather Apron
Fire up the grill with this Grillfather apron! Great for cooking amateurs and experts alike!
The Very Embarrassing Book of Dad Jokes
An embarrassing book of dad jokes for Father’s Day? It’s the gift that keeps on giving!
Star Wars Yoda Best Dad Tee
Luke, I am your father. If your dad is a Star Wars fan, he’ll love this Yoda tee!
Dad’s Spot Throw Pillow Cover
Does your dad have a designated spot on the couch? Mark his territory with this pillow cover, complete with a pocket for his phone and the remote control.
Best Dad By Par Tee
Hole in pun! This Best Dad By Par tee is a great gift for golfers.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!