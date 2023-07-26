Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Olivia Culpo looked bright and bubbly as she celebrated the world’s first rosé-inspired hotel suite on Wednesday, July 25. The model posed for photos in the decorated Santa Margherita suite at the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village in New York City. Her white dress stood out against the pink decor, which included cascading flowers and an adorable bar cart.

While the event’s aesthetic stole our attention, we obviously needed to know more about Culpo’s dress — so we immediately started researching. She donned the Jacquemus Duna dress, a white mini with an emphasized asymmetrical ruffle at the neckline carrying over to one shoulder. Unfortunately, this designer frock is a bit pricy at $1,035 (and almost entirely sold out) — but this similar find on Amazon is under $30!

Was $33 On Sale: $28 You Save 15% See it!

Get the Kimmta One-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Party Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Culpo’s dreamy dress, this Kimmta mini comes in white and features a dramatic asymmetrical ruffle detail sure to impress friends and strangers alike. The former Miss Universe wore white stiletto sandals with her dress, her hair half up, half down. You might choose to closely recreate her look or make it your own!

While Culpo went with white heels, you could rock your Kimmta dress with any color shoe, whether it’s a silver block heel or a burgundy bootie. You could also grab this dress in one of eight other colors! Or perhaps you’d like a slightly different design? We’ll show you other similar white minis we love below!

Shop more white mini dresses we love:

