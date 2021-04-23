11 Statement Earrings That Can Instantly Elevate Your Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we have plans on the calendar, there are always certain outfits we gravitate toward. Whether it’s a white tee and jeans or a little black dress, these ensembles never disappoint — but what if we’re feeling a bit bored? How exactly can we change it up? By adding some statement-making earrings into the mix!

Earrings can completely transform an outfit — and they don’t have to cost big bucks either. Keep scrolling to see our 11 favorite pairs that are ideal for the summertime! These earrings may serve different purposes, but they will all add some flair to your style!

These Classic, Chunky Hoops

These hoops have been trending on Instagram lately, and we’re ready to get in on the action. We adore how oversized and thick they are, and their face-framing abilities are the perfect match for tons of different outfits.

Get the PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Magical Drop Earrings

Anyone who’s a fan of astrology is going to fall in love with these earrings! Adding them to an outfit can give it that extra magical touch.

Get the QIAN0813 Exaggerated Luxury Sun Moon Stars Drop Earrings for $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Bold Tassel Earrings

These earrings were made for the summer. They are the epitome of island vibes, and you can wear them with everything from a plain tee to a cocktail dress!

Get the YBMYCM Tassel Beaded Statement Earrings for $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Dazzling Drop Earrings

Why not add some pageantry to your outfit? These earrings may be a little extra, but there’s no denying that they will turn heads when you wear them.

Get the Humble Chic Simulated Diamond Long Earrings for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Eye-Catching Pendant Earrings

These classic pendant earrings from Kendra Scott come in so many types of stones and colors! You can find a pair that can match virtually any outfit you have in your closet.

Get the Kendra Scott Danielle Drop Earrings for prices starting at $48, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Dainty Chain Earrings

A pair of earrings doesn’t have to be over the top to make an impact. These dainty chain earrings can add major value to an ensemble! We love their long length and simple design, which can provide a touch of understated elegance.

Get the Benevolence LA 14k Gold Chain Earrings for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Colorful Gem Earrings

Add some color to your little black dress or plain white frock with these eye-catching earrings! It’s a subtle vibe, but it can surely make all the difference.

Get the Sorrelli Spiked Drop Earrings for prices starting at $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Sparkly Statement Earrings

The best way to dress up a plain tee or tank? It’s as easy as throwing these incredible earrings on! You’ll instantly look like you put more thought into your outfit. Goals!

Get the ATIMIGO Statement Drop Earrings for $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Evil-Eye Dangly Hoops

The evil eye is a timeless symbol, and we adore the Swarovski crystal-covered version of these huggie hoops! You can keep the drop charms on, or take them off to wear the sparkly hoops solo.

Get the SWAROVSKI Women’s Symbolic Evil Eye Crystal Earrings (originally $79) on sale for $62, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Moon and Star Drop Earrings

Mismatched earrings are seriously trendy, and these are beyond chic. Plus, we’re obsessed with the mystical moon and star motif!

Get the Betsey Johnson Celestial Moon & Star Drop Earrings for $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Boho Turquoise Hoops

Turquoise is an iconic stone in boho-style jewelry, so if you want to enhance the look of your free-spirited dress, these are the hoops for you!

Get the Lucky Brand Women’s Oblong Turquoise Inlay Hoop Earring (originally $29) on sale for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

