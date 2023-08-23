The Real Housewives of New York City’s Jessel Taank is open about her sex life — and lack thereof — on the show and her husband, Pavit Randhawa, is just along for the ride.

“I feel, like, it was just the reality of the situation,” Jessel, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 22, of why she dished about her and Pavit’s sex drought publicly. “A lot of women maybe don’t talk about, you know, how they’re feeling postpartum.”

Jessel, who wed Pavit in October 2014, welcomed the couple’s twin boys, Kai and Rio, in May 2021. During the season 14 premiere of RHONY in July, Jessel told her castmates, “I haven’t ridden anything in a really long time,” confessing that she and Pavit hadn’t had sex since their kids were born.

“It was this, like, wave of just … you’ve had a baby, you’ve had a C-section, like, you’re trying to juggle this new schedule, this new life, and you’re trying to get back to what you were before,” she told Us of the dry spell. “It was just a lot of components that were adding to that. Plus, you add three years of IVF and all of that, you know, circus drama to the mix. It was very intense.”

Jessel pointed out that through all the ups and downs her husband was “so supportive,” which is what she hopes viewers take away from her story line.

“I think it’s very easy for people to turn the narrative and be like, ‘Oh, my God, like, he’s X, Y, and Z.’ But no one wants to see the positives,” she said. “Why can’t you celebrate a man for standing by his family and standing by his wife in those moments? And that’s exactly what happened.”

Now that Jessel and Pavit’s boys are 2 years old, she teased that their bedroom activities have resumed.

“I think it definitely took us a little time to bounce back and really balance, like, our time as a married couple and then our time as a family,” Jessel explained. “And so it’s a fine line, right? [Because] you always wanna be there for your kids. But I think we realize it was also important to prioritize us.”

Jessel joked that she hasn’t worn the green lingerie costar Jenna Lyons gifted her to spice up her sex life — but she told Us Jenna, 55, was “so thoughtful” for trying to help her out.

“The fit was a little bad,” she confessed, noting when she got the gift, she “had just come off of a lot of stuff [and] wasn’t feeling my best.” Jessel then claimed, “I wore it the other week. And it fits like a glove!”

Jessel added that she recently “gifted it to Andy [Cohen]” when she paid him a visit during an August episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin