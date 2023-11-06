The Real Housewives of New York City cast reunited at BravoCon 2023 without one major star — Jenna Lyons.

“She’s at an event,” Sai De Silva exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 4, during the second day of the Bravo fan convention in Las Vegas. That same day, Brynn Whitfield revealed to Us that Jenna, 55, was busy “hanging out in her fabulous apartment with her beautiful partner [Cass Bird].”

Though Jenna wasn’t physically present at BravoCon, the other RHONY ladies worked hard to make sure she felt included in the weekend’s festivities. “We’ve been FaceTiming her, sending her pictures,” Ubah Hassan shared. “We’re in a group chat.”

However, Jenna’s absence at the event left many fans wondering whether she will come back for RHONY season 15. “We hope so. We love Jenna,” Sai, 42, said of Jenna’s possible return. “She’s the voice of reason in our group.”

While Erin Lichy noted that she would “be sad” if Jenna exited the Bravo series, Brynn, 37, told Us she doesn’t think RHONY season 14 is the fashion designer’s last on the show. “She’s such an amazing entrepreneur and businesswoman and such a chameleon and has lived nine lives, and I feel like this is just another amazing chapter in her already amazing life,” Brynn explained.

Ubah, 40, is also hopeful to film with Jenna again despite some of their drama this season. During the RHONY reunion last month, Ubah accused Jenna of not being her authentic self on camera and avoiding drama that didn’t directly involve her. “I think TV Jenna is [like], ‘Poor me, victim, I’m old, I’m this,’ and the real Jenna, it’s [a] powerhouse,” Ubah told host Andy Cohen.

In response, Jenna told Ubah, “I think it’s a lot different having cameras watching you. Having vulnerability and being powerful, like, they can exist together. I’m not in a power situation in this dynamic at all.”

Ubah cleared the air on Saturday, telling Us, “I actually love Jenna.” She continued: “They cannot show you eight hours of us sitting there. Right? So, the producer and the editor, they show what they think is important, that goes with the story. But I have no beef with Jenna. We are actually vegan, and we’re cool.”

Brynn, meanwhile, gushed about how much she admires Jenna on and off the small screen. “She’s Jenna f–king Lyons. She wakes up in the morning with her sunglasses on, speaking French and being chic,” Brynn told Us. “And she never thinks that she’s better than anything, but she’s just, like, a vibe and she’s chilling. She’s just amazing.”

Jenna previously told Us that she didn’t expect to become a fan favorite when the revamped version of RHONY premiered in July. “After my first couple of days filming with big personalities like Ubah and Brynn, I didn’t think anyone would even remember my name,” she shared in October. “Let alone fangirl and fanboy on the street.”

As for why she thinks she won over viewers? “Because I’m cute.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi