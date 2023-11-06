The Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield knows how to make a memorable entrance.

Whitfield, 37, was descending an escalator to greet a cheering crowd at a BravoCon panel on Saturday, November 4, when she came to a screeching halt. The star’s white Louboutin heels got stuck at the bottom of the escalator, leaving Whitfield barefoot and the audience and panel in stitches of laughter.

As Whitfield laughed off the incident and made her way to her seat, the camera zoomed in on the red bottoms, which stuck perfectly straight up at the foot of the escalator.

“It’s like the wicked witch of the west got stuck in the escalator!” the moderator joked, referring to the iconic scene in the Wizard of Oz when the witch’s shoes poke out from underneath a house.

She added, “Is this your first time on an escalator?” “No!” Whitfield replied. “Do I have to pay for the escalator?”

“Yes, Brynn,” the moderator teased. “I’m so sorry.”

Whitfield opened up further about the incident exclusively to Us Weekly, saying she was “mortified.”

“Thank God. This is [why] you always have to have a pedicure,” she added.

Later on during the three-day fan convention, which took place in Las Vegas, Andy Cohen made an appearance and reacted to the Louboutins, which were still stuck in the same position. “That is iconic,” he exclaimed. “Is there a dead person under it? That is the photo of BravoCon.”

Despite losing her white Louboutin heels, the reality TV star still managed to look chic and put together thanks to the rest of her ensemble. Whitfield wore a long dark denim skirt featuring a high-front slit. She paired the piece with a white and navy striped button-down shirt, which she wore partially unbuttoned over a black lacy bra.

For glam, she wore her long hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup simple with black eyeliner, a nude lip and dewy skin.

Eventually, the now infamous pair of heels were dislodged from the escalator and Whitfield flashed a smile as she posed with them in front of cameras.

Whitfield became a Bravolebrity when she was cast in season 14 of RHONY alongside Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan and Erin Lichy.

Whitfield, who currently resides in Manhattan’s the West Village, works in marketing and communications. Despite starring in a show about housewives, Whitfield herself is not married — although she has been engaged three times. According to Bravo, she has dubbed herself a “trophy wife in training.”