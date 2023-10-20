Jessel Taank and Sai De Silva had a rough season together on The Real Housewives of New York City, but Jessel thinks things are copacetic between them — at least for now.

“Sai and I are on good terms,” Jessel, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 17, adding that watching the season back gave her “an opportunity to reflect” on her own behavior. “I know I said a number of things that I’m like, ‘Oh, God, cringe, so awful.’ And I’m sure that as we’re all watching ourselves on TV, you’re like, ‘Oh, gosh.’ It’s just more of a revelation on how you’re reflected and how people see you.”

When asked whether it seems like Sai, 42, is open to forming a deeper connection however, Jessel said she doesn’t know. “And quite frankly, I don’t care,” Jessel added. “It’s one of those things where I’ll always put my best foot forward. There’s only so much you can do, and truly I am who I am — and I said that to her. I was like, ‘If we are not aligned or if we’re not the same personality or if we’re just not connecting, it’s OK.’ You don’t have to love everyone that’s in your world.”

Jessel and Sai clashed repeatedly over the course of season 14, in part because Sai felt like Jessel was trying too hard to make her past sound relatable to their RHONY costars. Sai was also furious when Jessel tried to connect with her about having family members who struggled with alcoholism. (Sai’s mother and Jessel’s uncle both died after battling addiction.)

When Jessel tried to tell Sai that her intention wasn’t to upset her, Sai replied, “At the end of the day, Jessel, I don’t care.”

In the season finale, however, Sai turned her attention to Brynn Whitfield, who spilled the beans on Ubah Hassan having a secret boyfriend who lives in Connecticut. Sai was upset that Brynn, 36, told everyone where the boyfriend lives when Ubah, 40, had specifically requested that her costars keep any discussion of her romance off-camera.

Jessel, for her part, told Us she “100 percent” understands why Ubah wanted to keep the relationship a secret at that stage, as she and the mystery man had just started dating. And while it doesn’t sound like Ubah’s boyfriend will be appearing on RHONY anytime soon, Jessel confirmed that she’s met him — and she loves him.

“I’m obsessed with him,” Jessel gushed to Us. “He’s so gorgeous and he’s obviously very obsessed with her. They’re so happy, and I’m so happy for her.”

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, October 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi