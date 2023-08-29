The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank reveals the makeup product she won’t leave home without, her best beauty tips for bright eyes and bargain beauty hacks in Us Weekly’s video series “Celebrity Beauty Secrets.” Watch the video above or keep reading for Taank’s hacks!

The Beauty Product She Won’t Leave Home Without

M.A.C. “Mehr” Lipstick: “It is the best color. It is this neutral, dusty pink. And it is honestly the one thing I will not leave my apartment without,” the Bravo star explained.

1 Tip for Wives to Give to Their Husbands

“Don’t sleep on a really good moisturizing skin lotion. Pavit’s skin is amazing,” she said of her spouse. “He really moisturizes and takes good care of his skin. I think that face moisturizer is the one thing that you guys need to jump on ASAP.”

The 1st Thing She Does in the Morning

“I drink a boatload of water, so that’s the first thing I do. I drink at least two liters quickly, room temperature, and it helps me kickstart my day,” Taank told Us.

Her Tip for Getting Beauty Sleep With Toddlers

“Give your kids to their grandparents? That would help,” Taank joked before giving credit to Nars concealer. “We are perpetually just exhausted, but I love a good concealer. I blend two colors. I use an orangey undertone and then I put a brightening on top of it and it works wonders.”

Hair Hack

Taank is a fan of Batiste Dry Shampoo: “Anytime you just want a quick hair refresh, and you want the volume as if you’ve got a blow dry, you just spray that and then I blow dry that into my hair and it gives me a fresh new look” she told Us.

Her Go-to Bargain Beauty Product

“I love a couple of drops in the morning,” the reality star said of Visine Eye Drops. “It makes your eye white and it just puts a sparkle in your eye. And I know that people use it for red eye, but it really does wake you up and it makes you look refreshed.”