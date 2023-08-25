Brynn Whitfield raised some eyebrows on The Real Housewives of New York City when she flirted with Erin Lichy’s husband, Abe Lichy, but their costar Jessel Taank says it’s not really a big deal.

“Brynn has more sex appeal in her pinky nail,” Jessel, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 22. “Brynn just exudes this, like flirtatious fun. And she’s having fun with it. Nothing Brynn does or says is ever serious.”

While some observers may interpret Brynn’s words differently, Jessel thinks her behavior is all in good fun. “That’s her personality,” Jessel explained. “She’s very tongue-in-cheek. And that’s why I get along so well with her, because we have such a laugh together. Like, she gets it.”

During the Sunday, August 20, episode of RHONY, Brynn, 36, caused a stir at Erin and Abe’s vow renewal ceremony when she told Abe she’s available if things don’t work out with Erin, also 36. Brynn also made a joke about Abe and Erin never having been married because they didn’t exchange vows at their first ceremony. According to Jessel, however, Abe knew the comments were purely in jest.

“I was standing right next to her at that moment, and Abe was laughing,” Jessel recalled. “If Abe was uncomfortable, I think I would’ve maybe stepped in. But knowing Brynn, I know 100 percent that she was not serious. I know women that will steal your man, and that was not it. It was not it at all. She was literally joking. And I know that she feels awful for what happened. It definitely wasn’t serious at that moment.”

Erin, however, didn’t see it quite the same way. “Thinking back on it and the behavior, it’s just not something I would ever do,” she exclusively told Us in July. “I don’t think that … it was the time or place or the behavior that I find to be quite frankly, normal behavior.”

After the episode aired, Brynn said she apologized to Erin for what she said to Abe at the party.

“I’ve apologized multiple times and admitted that the timing and the setting was awful,” Brynn wrote in reply to an Instagram commenter earlier this week. “I think I’m SO funny and that time I was super wrong. A divorce bit at an anniversary party was not a good choice.”

As for her quip about Abe saying the wrong name during his vows, Brynn said it was a reference to the 1998 Friends episode where Ross said Rachel’s name while getting married to Emily. “It was a good joke bc I think Erin resembles the gorgeous Jen Aniston,” Brynn said in an Instagram Story. “Remember the FRIENDS episode where Ross says Rachel’s name? That part got cut. My jokes have mad depth ppl.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin