The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield revealed that she’s been communicating with Southern Charm’s Shep Rose after calling him “cute.”

Whitfield, 36, initially played coy when asked about Rose, 43, during a Sunday, August 6, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. But when host Andy Cohen told her that Rose recently said he wanted to DM her, Whitfield confessed that he already did.

“He’s very sweet. He’s very smart. Very sweet, yeah,” she said of Rose. “And it’s all PG. It’s, like, about philosophy and dogs — our favorite subjects.”

Whitfield first teased her crush on Rose last month during an interview on WWHL with her RHONY costars. “I have a little secret,” she said when asked whether there were any specific Bravolebrities she was excited to meet at this year’s Bravocon. “I think Shep’s cute. It takes one commitment-phobe to know another commitment-phobe.”

Cohen, 55, expressed some skepticism about a connection between the duo, but Whitfield doubled down. “I’m from Indiana,” she said, noting that her and Rose’s upbringings could be a point of common interest. “Midwest and down South, we play it dirty.”

Rose, for his part, was flattered, thanking Whitfield in the comments section of an Instagram post of the clip shared by WWHL’s official account. “That’s certainly nice to hear. Thanks for thinking of me Brynn,” Rose wrote. “I mean Andy could have been a little more enthusiastic about her brave (and accurate) proclamation. 🤷🏼‍♂️ perhaps he knows too much. This poses a problem.”

While Whitfield hasn’t made an IRL love connection with Rose just yet, she recently admitted to hooking up with a reality star from another Bravo franchise: Peter Madrigal from Vanderpump Rules.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I think I made out with him once at Halloween,” Whitfield said during a July appearance on the “Mention It All” podcast. “This was, like, 2006.”

Whitfield went on to claim that she was asked to join the cast of Pump Rules because she was hanging out at SUR so often, but she declined. ​​“I knew Lisa Vanderpump before the show,” she explained. “You would go over on a Tuesday, random night, and there would be, like, rose petals up the staircase and candles. It would look like Valentine’s Day and it was, like, a Tuesday. [Lisa’s] that fabulous.”

When Whitfield signed on for RHONY, however, Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, couldn’t help but throw a little shade. “The second I got [RHONY], Pandy screenshotted [the news],” Whitfield said. “She was like, ‘Really, bitch?’ I was like, ‘I’m poor, I need to do it.’”