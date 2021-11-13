Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes 1st Grandchild as Daughter Pandora Gives Birth

Lisa Vanderpump’s new role! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum announced that she became a grandma on Saturday, November 13, when daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo gave birth to her first child.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 61, wrote via Instagram. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!”

The LVP Sangria founder, 35, who wed Jason Sabo in August 2011, also shared a birth announcement on Instagram, revealing that they nicknamed the baby Teddy.

“6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy,” Pandora captioned a photo of her hand and the newborn’s hand. “Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!”

The new mom debuted her baby bump 10 years after marrying Sabo. The expectant star attended the Annual World Dog Day with her mom in August 2021, showing her budding belly in a floral dress.

“It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone,” the “beyond thrilled” Pandora told the Daily Mail at the time. “We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives.”

Lisa chimed in, “Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason. It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep.”

Later that same month, the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told Us Weekly that she wants the little one to call her Nanny Pinky. “They liked it,” the Bravo personality said of Pandora and Jason, also 35. “That’s not any indication of what she’s having.”

The reality star noted that her daughter kept her pregnancy news under wraps “for a long time,” telling her parents with an ultrasound photo.

“She gave me a gift and inside was the sonogram, and she videoed it,” Lisa recalled at the time. “She videoed every step of me opening this thing and saying, ‘Oh, my God!’ … We’re all very, very excited. How can we not be? Pandora’s a very tactile and loving person and loves on her dog like a baby. She’s very much like me. Pandora and Jason [will make] lovely parents, and it’s a blessing.”

While the Simply Divine author has previously spoken about her desire to become a grandma, she was intentional about not pressuring her daughter and son-in-law.

“People are saying, ‘Would you put pressure on them?’ I absolutely wouldn’t because it’s got to be them that’s got to raise the child. And it’s got to be them that’s gonna be up [with the baby],” Lisa told The Daily Dish in 2019. “And it’s gotta be the time in your life when you’re ready for it. I think they’re kind of prepared, but I think Jason’s been traveling a lot. So I think they want that to slow down a little bit [first].”