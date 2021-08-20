Grandma-to-be! Lisa Vanderpump gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about her daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo’s pregnancy.

“She kept it quiet for a long time,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 60, said on Thursday, August 19, of the 35-year-old, who is currently “six and a half” months along. “She gave me a gift and inside was the sonogram, and she videoed it. She videoed every step of me opening this thing and saying, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Pandora subsequently invited her mom to her sex reveal, which included a “combative thing that exploded all over the garden.”

While Lisa wouldn’t “tell what color the [explosion was],” she joked with Us about “cleaning up 10,000 [pieces].”

The expectant star shared her pregnancy with the world by attending the 5th Annual World Dog Day earlier this month. The Pepperdine University grad, who married Jason Sabo in August 2011, had her baby bump on display at the time in a fitted floral dress.

“We are beyond thrilled,” Lisa told The Daily Mail. “It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives.”

While awaiting her first grandchild, Lisa has been trying to decide what the little one will call her.

“We’re talking about Nanny Pinky,” the Bravo personality told Us on Thursday while promoting her Febreze Touch partnership. “They liked it. That’s not any indication of what she’s having.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum gushed about how “exciting” and “emotional” Pandora’s pregnancy was in the wake of her mother Jean Vanderpump’s death in 2019.

“We’re all very, very excited,” the reality star told Us. “How can we not be? Pandora’s a very tactile and loving person and loves on her dog like a baby. She’s very much like me. Pandora and Jason [will make] lovely parents, and it’s a blessing.”

With “probably too many dogs” currently in her own home and “a lot of cooking going on,” Lisa is a big fan of her Febreze Touch ’N Sniff Pillows, which are available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Thursday.

“The brilliant thing about them is when you touch them, you can touch them a hundred times, and it kind of expels this beautiful kind of fresh scent,” the Simply Divine author explained to Us. “So for me, with dogs, jumping on couches, they’re really good. … [They’re] a great invention.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon