Grandma-To-Be! Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter, Pandora, Is Pregnant

She’ll be a grandma! Lisa Vanderpump‘s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, is pregnant with her first child.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s daughter, 35, announced the news on Saturday, August 7, when she debuted her baby bump on the pink carpet alongside her mother, 60. They attended the 5th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, California, which benefits the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, where the mom-to-be serves as marketing president.

Her baby bump was on display thanks to her fitted navy dress with a floral print. Pandora had avoided showing her midsection on social media for several months leading up to the reveal.

The LVP Sangria founder said she and her husband, Jason Sabo, “are beyond thrilled.”

She continued, telling The Daily Mail, “It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives.”

The baby is expected to arrive sometime in the winter, but Pandora noted that she and Jason, who married in 2011 on an episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, are keeping the sex a surprise.

Her mother is thrilled that a baby is on the way. “Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason,” the Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump host told the outlet. “It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep.”

The London native revealed that she won’t be going by Grandma Lisa, either. “We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky,” she added.

Lisa has been vocal about wanting grandchildren but also not pressuring her kids.

“People are saying ‘Would you put pressure on them?’ I absolutely wouldn’t because it’s got to be them that’s got to raise the child. And it’s got to be them that’s gonna be up [with the baby],” she explained to The Daily Dish in 2019. “And it’s gotta be the time in your life when you’re ready for it. I think they’re kind of prepared, but I think Jason’s been traveling a lot. So I think they want that to slow down a little bit [first].”

Many of the women in Lisa’s life are starting their journey as moms this year. Several Vanderpump Rules cast members, both past and present, welcomed babies in the first half of 2021.

Former star Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark welcomed their little girl, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, on January 7. On March 15, current Pump Rules cast member Lala Kent gave birth to daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, whom she shares with fiancé Randall Emmett. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who announced their exit from the Bravo reality show in December 2020, met son Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12. Scheana Shay and boyfriend Brock Honey Davies‘ daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies was born on April 26.