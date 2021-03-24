Moving fast! Lisa Vanderpump said that Scheana Shay’s pregnancy news surprised her the most amid the Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

“I expected it from Jax [Taylor] and Brittany [Cartwright],” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, said during a Tuesday, March 23, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance. “Lala [Kent], I knew she was heading in that direction.”

The Bravo personality called Shay’s October 2020 pregnancy reveal “quick” because she was “in such a new relationship with Brock Davies.

Vanderpump explained to Andy Cohen: “Scheana does fall in love pretty often, as we know, so the fact that she really kind of made this commitment. … One minute, she was freezing her eggs, the next she was fertilized and she’s gonna be ready to pop soon.”

In October 2020, the “One More Time” singer, 35, was accused of conceiving her and Davies’ first child together as part of a trend. (The Aussie, 30, is also the father of two children from a previous relationship.)

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host’s mom, Erika Van Olphen, defended her daughter at the time.

“As Scheana’s mom, I’d like to first say ‘thank you’ to all the beautiful messages and well wishes,” she tweeted. “I’d also like to address those who think they know her story and or that she got pregnant as a ‘trend’ or a competition with her other castmates! First of all, if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years. She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy.”

Olphen mentioned her daughter’s “sad” June 2020 miscarriage, adding, “Afterward, her doctor advised her to wait one ovulation/one period cycle and she could try again! For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed doc’s orders. After waiting over a month, to our surprise she got pregnant again. Yes, she was scared but so very grateful!!”

Shay’s due date is in April, and the California native celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower earlier this month.

“A magical day I’ve always dreamed of,” the mom-to-be wrote via Instagram at the time. “FYI — every single person tested negative [for the coronavirus] before the shower!”