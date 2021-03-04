Vanderpump Rules reunion! Pregnant Scheana Shay celebrated her baby shower with her Bravo costars.

“A magical day I’ve always dreamed of,” the “One More Time” singer, 35, captioned a Wednesday, March 3, Instagram slideshow. “FYI — every single person tested negative [for the coronavirus] before the shower!”

In the social media upload, the California native showed her baby bump progress in a pink dress while posing for photos with pregnant Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute. The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host went on to show off the desserts and gift bags she treated guests to.

Cartwright, 32, posted pics on her own account, writing, “We will be moms next month!! So excited for all the play dates to come.”

As for Doute, 38, the He’s Making You Crazy author added, “@scheana bean is about to be a momma!! I can’t believe it’s this real. I’m so excited and I can’t wait to be an aunt/babysitter!”

Noticeably missing from the baby bash were new mom Stassi Schroeder and pregnant Lala Kent. After an October 2020 feud, Shay said that she “never” sees herself being friends with them again.

The Next Level Basic author, 32, told the singer that she “had no interest in continuing anything more than surface level” after Shay shared their “private messages” — which Shay denied doing.

“I’m like, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about. The only message I would have shared was how sweet of [a] message you sent me after my miscarriage. Which I have no idea why you would be mad I shared that,’” the Azusa Pacific University grad recalled during an Instagram Live in October 2020. “But like, in the same message she sent me, it was like, ‘I have no desire to talk this out [with] you. We will remain surface level.’ Blah, blah, blah. And I’m like, you’re not even going to give me the benefit of the doubt? You’re going to hear something from a stranger, a fan, a Facebook group — whatever — and you’re just like, done?”

As for her relationship with Kent, 30, Shay told Zack Peter during a podcast episode that same month that the Give Them Lala Beauty creator wasn’t there for her following her June 2020 miscarriage.

“Honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her!” Shay explained. “And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again. And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. I just, I keep forgiving you. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

Keep scrolling to see the mom-to-be’s baby shower photos, from sweet treats to group photos.