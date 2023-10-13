The Real Housewives of New York City may have gotten a few fresh faces, but one thing hasn’t changed: The season ends with a drama-filled reunion.

In the first trailer, released on Friday, October 13, viewers see the season 14 cast start off happy as they prep for their first-ever reunion. However, once they get down to the nitty-gritty, insults start flying.

“What is different between TV Jenna [Lyons] and real Jenna?” host Andy Cohen asks. Ubah Hassan replies, “TV Jenna is ‘poor me’ victim and the real Jenna, it’s [a] powerhouse.”

Jenna, 55, can be seen opening her mouth to respond. However, she’s quickly cut off by Jessel Taank coming for Erin Lichy — who referred to the show as a “sorority” in which she has to get “hazed.”

“Do you watch [the show] with a f—king blindfold over your face?” Jessel, 43 asks Erin, 36.

As the women continue to go head-to-head with each other, it appears all of them will be brought to tears at least once. Ubah, 40, even claims that “nobody” on the cast has her back.

“I had a rough summer,” Erin explains. “Oh, my God, I can’t believe this is happening right now.”

While Brynn Whitfield is touching herself because she’s “bored” — Andy asks if she’s taking her “boob out” — she doesn’t stay quiet for long.

Ubah speculates that Brynn doesn’t “know how to be loved.”

“Watch your f—king mouth,” Brynn hits back. “I’m not afraid of you. You put people in the hospital? I put people in the funeral home.”

The conversation surrounding Brynn’s love life seemingly alludes to the comments she made earlier in the season about Erin’s husband, Abe Lichy.

Brynn caused issues between herself and Erin during an August RHONY episode after she flirted with Abe. During Erin and Abe’s vow renewal ceremony, Brynn joked that she’ll be available if things don’t work out. She also joked that the couple were never really married because Erin and Abe didn’t exchange vows during their initial wedding.

Jessel defended Brynn’s comments during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly after the episode aired.

“I was standing right next to her at that moment, and Abe was laughing,” she shared. “If Abe was uncomfortable, I think I would’ve maybe stepped in. But knowing Brynn, I know 100 percent that she was not serious. I know women that will steal your man, and that was not it. It was not it at all. She was literally joking. And I know that she feels awful for what happened. It definitely wasn’t serious at that moment.”

While Brynn has since apologized, Erin told Us in July that “the behavior” was “not something I would ever do,” referring to the incident at the party.

The Real Housewives of New York City two-part reunion kicks off on Bravo Sunday, October 22, at 9 p.m. ET.