The Real Housewives of New York City’s Erin Lichy is crowning herself as the cast’s best hostess.

“I throw amazing parties and I don’t like all the shade I’m getting on that,” Erin, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly during a recent interview for the “Housewives Happy Hour” series. “But no one threw a great party this year,” the Bravo star added. “I thought mine was the best.”

Erin threw a lavish party in celebration of her and husband Abraham Lichy’s 10th wedding anniversary during season 14’s sixth episode in August. Despite being happy about the couple’s vow renewal, several of the RHONY ladies criticized the event for its food and countless speeches from family and friends.

Erin, for her part, confronted the group — namely Sai De Silva for leaving early because she was hungry — one episode later. “There was tons of food,” she told De Silva, 42, who complained about the party’s lack of vegetarian meal options. “Every single person after the event said the food was incredible.”

The real estate agent told Us that she “always” has a “good menu” at her gatherings. “I always feed people,” she shared. “I just hosted Rosh Hashanah for like 25 people and I have so much leftover.”

However, Erin admitted that she will make sure she has “more inclusive choices for vegetarians” in the future.

Despite thinking her party was the best of the season, Erin said her anniversary outfit was her least favorite look from the show. Her top pick? “I love the swingers outfit,” she shared. “That was probably my favorite.”

One look of Erin’s that fans never got to see on screen was the Indian sari she tried on while dress shopping with Jessel Taank and the cast. “I tried on this dress, and we were sitting and talking and catching up, and then I got up and someone had told me I had just gotten my period in the sari, in this expensive, gorgeous sari,” she said of the deleted scene. “I was mortified. I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I’ll buy it.’ They were like, ‘It’s fine. Things happen.’ They were so nice, but that was mortifying.”

Erin noted that the dress cost around $12,000 and was hand-beaded. “I’m like a teenager, like, how did I not know I was getting my period?” she joked. “I just didn’t know.”

In case of a future wardrobe malfunction, Erin said she would borrow “probably everything” from Jenna Lyons’ closet. “She let me wear her big diamond studs for the premiere party, which was so cute,” she told Us. “That was really nice.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi