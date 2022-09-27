A happy, healthy and sweet New Year! Stars celebrated Rosh Hashanah with holiday wishes for their fellow A-listers — and all of their fans.

“Shana Tova to all who celebrate! Wishing you a happy and healthy new year,” second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is the first-ever Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, shared in a joyful address to the country on Monday, September 26. Vice President Kamala Harris, who tied the knot with Emhoff in 2014, shared her own message to the public one day prior.

“Shana Tova! @SecondGentleman and I send our warmest wishes for a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year to all those celebrating Rosh Hashanah,” she tweeted on Sunday, September 24, alongside an image of a honey pot and apples. (Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year — is typically celebrated by dipping apples and challah, a type of bread, in honey for a “sweet” New Year. The common greeting, as stars have shared this holiday, is “s​​​hana tova,” which translates to “a happy new year” in Hebrew.)

Comedian Sarah Silverman, for her part, had a decidedly different — and hilarious — message for her followers.

“I was at a coffee shop and spilled a little by accident, resulting in an under-my-breath ‘oy,'” the comedian wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, September 26. “A guy near me said ‘did you just say ‘oy?’ and I said yeah and he said, ‘Happy New Year.’ Life is sweet.”

In a follow-up tweet, she quipped: “…and that’s when I realized it was rosh Hashanah. #badjew #ShanaTova.”

Barry star Henry Winkler tweeted well wishes to all of his followers on Monday. “A HAPPY and SWEET New Year to you all !!” the Happy Days alum, 76, wrote.

“Shana Tova my friend!!!” replied Frozen star Josh Gad.

“Sweet Happy New Year to you and yours Henry🍎🕊🙏🏻,” Broadway icon and Cheers alum Bebe Neuwirth wrote in response.

Winkler opened up about his Jewish identity earlier this year when visiting Israel for the first time.

“I love being a Jew,” the actor told The Jerusalem Post in April, later telling i24 News that he was “so happy” to be in Israel for the first time. (The Scream star is starring in the U.S.-Israeli show, Chanshi.)

Emhoff, for his part, told Politico that same month that he wasn’t initially expecting to discuss his Judaism so much when he became second gentleman in January 2021.

“I went in anticipating: ‘Who is going to care that I’m Jewish?’” he told the outlet. “I didn’t expect to feel the way I felt about being in this role.”

Now, however, the attorney has happily embraced his historic role. “When you see a bunch of kids cheering for someone they see in this position who is Jewish … I was reflecting, 40-something years ago, if I was in this assembly and you told me there was going to be a Jew married to the vice president, I would have said, ‘There’s no way. There is just no way,’” he added.