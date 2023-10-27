The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Monica Garcia has quickly become a fan favorite, but Whitney Rose still isn’t sure what to think of her costar.

“Jury’s still out,” Whitney, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly during a recent interview for the “Housewives Happy Hour” series. “I mean, I really want to like her. She has a lot of energy. I really respect her being a single mom, but there’s just an energy. I haven’t figured it out yet.”

Monica, 40, made her Housewives debut during the RHOSLC season 4 premiere last month. She’s already gotten herself involved in quite a bit of drama, telling Angie Katsanevas that Meredith Marks was spreading rumors about her marriage and feuding with her mom during an episode that aired earlier this month.

Whitney has also been at odds with Meredith, 51, this season after saying she thought it was weird that her costar takes bath with her husband, Seth Marks. Despite the drama, Whitney told Us that she doesn’t regret her bathtub comments.

Related: 'RHOSLC' Stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose's Ups and Downs When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered in 2020, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose were the best of friends, but their relationship has since gotten rocky. Heather and Whitney are third cousins, but their connection runs deeper than a distant family relation — they bonded through the years over motherhood, entrepreneurship and their […]

“I fully stand by it,” she said. “I mean, I’m all for romantic bathtubs, but to clean? No.”

When asked whether she’d ever taken a romantic dip with her own husband, Justin Rose, Whitney said she had — but she still takes a separate shower afterward. “I’m not going to go soak with another human being,” she added. “That’s just not my vibe.”

Whitney and Justin’s romance made headlines during season 2 of RHOSLC in February 2022 when they tried to spice up their love life by engaging in a sensual painting session at home. The scene remains etched in the memories of RHOSLC viewers, but Whitney said she doesn’t regret doing it — at least not exactly.

“I promised myself I’d never regret it, but I’d never do it again,” she told Us.

Despite that artistic hiccup, Whitney’s marriage to Justin is back on track. “Our marriage isn’t any different than anyone else’s. We just share it, whether people like it or not,” she told Us in September. “We’re not sharing cringey things anymore.”

She went on to say that the twosome had to “reset” when Justin went back to work after losing his job in 2022.

“I think he didn’t work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses,” Whitney said, adding that the duo are “fine” now. “Look at what he supported me through with my own family, my dad, my healing journey. … I mean, he’s so supportive.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi