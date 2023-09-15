The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, are on a good path.

“Our marriage isn’t any different than anyone else’s. We just share it, whether people like it or not,” Whitey, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 11, while promoting season 4 of the Bravo series. “We’re not sharing cringey things anymore.”

Whitney noted that she and Justin, 54, are currently doing “fine.” The reality star admitted that the couple — who tied the knot in 2009 — had to reanalyze the dynamic of their marriage after Justin left his previous job.

“I think he didn’t work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses,” she confessed. “So the balance of work, life, kids [and] marriage had to be reset.”

As the pair, who share daughter Bobbi, 13, and son Brooks, 10, focused on the new shift in their life, Whitney confessed that working on her and Justin’s communication helped to improve their relationship. She added that Justin has stood behind her embarking on the journey of creating her own business ventures and navigating ups and downs in her personal life.

“Look at what he supported me through with my own family, my dad, my healing journey that just being a housewife, starting my businesses [and] my kids,” she gushed. “I mean, he’s so supportive.”

While Whitney and Justin are on good terms now, the twosome’s previously rocky relationship is a main focus of season 4 of RHOSLC, which was filmed in early 2023. In an August trailer, Whitney hinted that there was trouble in paradise for her and Justin.

“It was our anniversary, I just asked, ‘Do you still wanna do this?’’’ she confessed to friend Angie Katsanevas in the video. “He was like, ‘Do you?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

The clip also showed Whitney telling her husband it upset her to see his wedding ring in the “drawer every day” rather than on his hand.

While her marriage ups and downs may be a focus of season 4, they aren’t the only relationship dynamic Whitney will be focusing on this season. After having a rift with her cousin — and costar — Heather Gay in season 3, the pair came to a truce in the season 4 premiere.

“At the end of the day, we’re family and we love each other,” Whitney exclusively told Us of Heather, 49. “And I think that you take things out on the people you love most.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi