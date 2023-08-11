Whitney Rose’s marital struggles with husband Justin Rose will be front and center on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4.

“It was our anniversary, I just asked, ‘Do you still wanna do this?’’’ Whitney, 36, confessed to friend Angie Katsanevas in the trailer, which dropped on Friday, August 11. “He was like, ‘Do you?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

A separate scene flashed to Whitney and Justin, 54, out to dinner. “To see your wedding ring in the drawer every day, that hurts me,” she admitted, wiping away tears.

Whitney and Justin tied the knot in 2009 before welcoming two kids: Bobbi, 13, and Brooks, 10.

“When I married Justin, I was five months pregnant, and I was wearing my high school prom dress, standing in front of about 50 people who didn’t want us to be together,” Whitney recalled of their nuptials — and 18-year age gap — during a November 2020 episode of RHOSLC. “We had this hot office romance that we were trying to hide from everyone because we were both married to other people.”

Costar Heather Gay, who is Whitney’s cousin, alleged at the time that Whitney and Justin were excommunicated from the Mormon church as a result of their affair. Whitney has denied the claims.

“For those who have watched the 1st episode of #rhoslc on @bravotv … there is something I want to correct,” she tweeted after the episode aired. “Contrary to what one of my cast mates stated, I WAS NOT EXCOMMUNICATED from the Mormon church. I chose to walk away. … Although I no longer identify as a Mormon, I still have a deep love and admiration for all of my Mormon friends and family.”

Whitney and Justin renewed their vows in 2020, which was filmed for the debut season of RHOSLC.

“The vow renewal was happening regardless of the show,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “That was something that Justin and I said, we always joked that if we made it to the 10-year mark — which in and of itself being a second marriage and an affair, we already beat, like, every odd against us, right? So, here we are and it was important to us to celebrate that.”

While RHOSLC season 4 will follow Whitney and Justin’s ups and downs, the new episodes will also see the return of costar Mary Cosby after her season 2 exit. “Here I am! Somebody rescue me quick,” Mary, 50, quipped in a confessional before walking into Meredith Marks’ boutique — asking if “somebody farted.”

RHOSLC also stars Lisa Barlow, Marks, 51, and newcomer Monica Garcia.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Bravo Tuesday, September 5, at 9 p.m. ET.