The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Maria Garcia is getting candid about her strained relationship with her mother, Linda.

After butting heads several times this season, things between the mother-daughter duo came to a head at Angie Katsanevas’ Greek Easter lunch on the Tuesday, October 17, episode of the Bravo show. “My mother and I are not OK right now, still,” Monica, 40 exclusively told Us Weekly.

The RHOSLC newbie noted that she “bawled” her eyes out the first time she rewatched their argument, which began after Linda interrupted a conversation between Monica and Angie, 49.

“I know I’m involved in what we’re watching, but it felt like one of the most emotional things I’ve ever seen on Housewives,” Monica told Us. “It was so real and so raw. That day in and of itself was so heavy.”

Given that the party marked the first time her mother met many of her Bravo costars, Monica told Us that Linda should have stayed out of the drama. “I felt like she absolutely sided with them. It was more important for her to have fun and dance and talk to the men and, you know, whatever than it was to handle what was going on with us,” she said. “Yeah, I felt absolutely betrayed.”

Things got even more emotional for Monica after she admitted in a confessional that she sometimes wished she had a different mom. “I promised myself when I started this journey that I would be a hundred percent open, and my relationship with my mother has never been great. It is very up, down, up, down, up, down all the time. And that was real,” she shared. “I have spent a lot of time throughout my life wishing I had a mother that just would always support me, have my back, that I could trust, that I could count on. And I’m sure she has times where she wishes she had a different daughter.”

Monica went on to note that her dynamic with her mom resembles more of a sibling relationship. “I think that’s the problem in our relationship is that there’s not a mother-daughter relationship,” she stated. “It’s like a sister relationship.”

According to the Bravolebrity, she and Linda have not discussed the moment since filming and fans will continue to see their relationship unravel this season. “[The Eater party] kind of catapults everything, for sure, but you’ll see it play out,” Monica teased. “It gets worse.”

As for whether she wants to mend things with her mom, Monica told Us, “At this point in time, no, I don’t.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi