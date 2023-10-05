Now that she’s made up with Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks has a new frenemy on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and Angie Katsanevas has no plans to ignore the ru-mahz about her husband.

“They have nothing else to talk about,” Angie, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 3. “And if I am making them relevant and basically bringing Meredith back from the dead last season? Hey, she’s engaging, good for her, love to see it. But there’s really, truly nothing about my marriage out in Salt Lake City. … These girls are trying to be relevant, and I’m OK with that. I know the truth.”

The tension between Angie and Meredith, 51, began when Angie crashed Meredith’s trip to Palm Springs, but things escalated during the Tuesday, October 3, episode when Monica Garcia claimed to know what “rumors” Meredith knows about Angie’s marriage.

According to Monica, 40, Meredith has heard that Angie’s husband, Shawn Trujillo, is gay and has had extramarital affairs with men. Whitney Rose then told Angie what Meredith allegedly said, and Angie was furious. “Meredith lives to spread lies about other people’s marriages,” Angie said before accusing Meredith of cheating on her own husband, Seth Marks.

Angie told Us the rumors are completely without merit — and she’s especially upset given Meredith’s ties to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I say your jewelry’s dusty, and this is where you take it? Look, here’s the bottom line. If people need to hitch their wagon to me to be relevant, let them,” Angie said on Tuesday. “Everyone in Salt Lake City knows the truth. These rumors about infidelity have never existed.”

Angie went on to say that she and her husband are proud allies of the LGBTQ+ community, but she “will not tolerate” rumors about infidelity in their relationship. “My marriage is real,” she continued. “These rumors are not, and that’s the bottom line.”

When asked to address what she’s supposedly heard about Meredith’s marriage, Angie declined to share any details.

“Unlike Meredith, I’m going to take the high road,” Angie told Us. “I don’t want to talk about anyone’s marriage or relationship because I have a daughter, I have a family, and I’m going to let her go low and I’m going to stay high.”

As for the viral moment when Meredith’s accent became unintelligible at dinner in Palm Springs, Angie had this to say: “I think Meredith has multiple personalities. I just don’t know what else to say about that.”

Angie theorized that perhaps the viral “rumors and nastiness” moment was caused by too much wine. “It brings on these accents and these personalities,” she told Us. “Well, good for her. She’s like that adventure book. ‘I can be anyone today. Today I am British. Today I’m Greek. Today I’m American. It’s fun. Good for her.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi