Jen Shah may be away at camp, but the other Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars seem to be stirring up plenty of drama without her.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Tuesday, September 5, premiere, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose waste no time kicking off season 4 with a blizzard of accusations and shade. “You’ll know I own it if I said that you did that,” Whitney, 36, tells Meredith, 51. “I have never said that you’ve done ketamine.”

Meredith, Salt Lake City’s premier jewelry designer and bathtub enthusiast, is not having it. “Whitney, I don’t believe that you’ll own the things you say,” she tells her costar. “Because [when] we left New York, I thought we were in a neutral, peaceful zone, and the next thing I’m seeing is that I’m, like, dirty and gross and creepy because I take baths.”

Whitney counters that her bathtub commentary was a “funny joke,” but Meredith is less impressed than the judge was when Jen asked him to dismiss her case. (Jen, 59, won’t be featured on season 4 as she serves her 66-month sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.)

“No, it was a dig on my marriage and a dig on my bath habit,” Meredith replies. “Like, [you implied] I have a dirty house.”

In a confessional interview, Whitney claims she would “never assume that Meredith has a dirty house,” but she couldn’t resist noting that she doesn’t even know “what vacation rental” Meredith is staying in at the moment. (Lisa Barlow famously claimed during her iconic season 2 hot mic rant that Meredith and her husband, Seth Marks, don’t own a home because Seth “changes jobs every five minutes.”)

The conversation then devolved into a discussion of whether Meredith and Whitney keep their bathtubs clean. “Meredith, I take baths all the time,” Whitney declares. “But I prefer to take my baths alone, which is true. Why are you judging me for wanting to take a bath alone?”

In a confessional segment, Whitney adds, “It is my right to prefer to take a bathtub [sic] alone.” She’s not wrong! That’s definitely in the Utah state constitution, right under “no polygamy.”

Alas, the bathtub tension was not resolved in these 90 seconds, but the good news is that RHOSLC returns in less than one week. Please spend your Labor Day weekend sending appropriate offerings of thanks to Andy Cohen.

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Bravo Tuesday, September 5, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day via Peacock.