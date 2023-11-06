Real Housewives of New York City’s Brynn Whitfield didn’t make any romantic connections at BravoCon — but Captain Jason Chambers might be getting a DM from her soon.

“He’s a cutie patootie, so I’ll slide into his DMs,” Brynn told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon of the Below Deck: Down Under star on Saturday, November 4, hours after they crossed paths at The Bravos. “I’m going to be like, ‘I can’t swim. Help me.’ Men love a damsel in distress.”

Andy Cohen planted the romantic seed between the two on Friday, November 3, when introducing Captain Jason to the Real Housewives franchise’s most eligible bachelorettes, including Brynn, during The Bravos taping.

Captain Jason has since been spotted snapping photos with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, raising some eyebrows with Bravo fans.

There’s no love lost for Brynn, however, because she might have another Bravo love connection up her sleeve. The Real Housewives of New York City star previously called Southern Charm star Shep Rose “cute,” and they finally crossed paths at BravoCon this past weekend.

“I love Shep. He’s really cool. He’s very funny. And Andy was just telling me he’s a massive — he’s a book fanatic as well. No, he’s super cool,” Brynn told Us. “We’re going to get a drink later. Just friends.”

While some Bravo fans were hoping for something to transpire between Brynn and Shep, she made it clear that their relationship is simply platonic.

“I like all those guys. They’re fun. You just want to hang out with them,” she gushed, referring to the men of Southern Charm. “I don’t know if it’s good to date any of them, but damn, you want to hang out with them and get a drink and have them be, like, your guy. I have a lot of hot guy friends — platonic — and I think they’re really cool.”

During his BravoCon recap, Andy shared that Brynn “had her eye on Shep” throughout the weekend. However, nothing went down because the Southern Charm star is “a big, kind of, tipsy Golden Retriever,” the Bravo boss admitted during the Monday, November 6, episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I think she was like, ‘This isn’t gonna happen,’” he explained. “I think on the way over to the Bravo Awards, he started asking her about whether they should procreate or something like that, or have a baby, I don’t know, so that didn’t happen.”

Brynn first admitted to her “secret” crush on Shep during a July Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance alongside her fellow RHONY stars.

“It takes one commitment-phobe to know another commitment-phobe,” Brynn joked at the time. I like Southern Charm. I’m from Indiana, so Midwest and the down south, we play dirty.”

The following month, Brynn appeared on WWHL again and revealed that Shep had slid into her Instagram DMs.

“He’s very sweet. He’s very smart. Very sweet, yeah,” she said. “And it’s all PG. It’s, like, about philosophy and dogs — our favorite subjects.”

Shep, for his part, addressed Brynn’s “crush” while at BravoCon.

“I’m, kind of, excited to meet her just to sort of laugh about it,” he shared in a video shared via the Bravo TikTok account on Friday, November 3. “I don’t think I’m going to do anything about it, unless she insists.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi