Could there be love in the BravoCon waters for Captain Jason Chambers?

“Well, I’m a bachelor, right? I am on Bravo, so I’m going to lap it up [and] enjoy it,” the Below Deck Down Under star, 50, exclusively joked to Us Weekly on Saturday, November 4, before revealing a list of Bravolebrities he’s already met during the convention. “I’ve met Lala [Kent]. We had a great chat. Olivia Flowers, [too].”

Jason’s Below Deck costar Aesha Scott also chimed in, noting that she helped play matchmaker for Jason and Lala, 33.

“I was there and I very quickly removed myself from the situation,” Aesha, 31, said on Saturday. “I start the ball rolling with a lot of Jason’s things. I love to pawn him out to as many people as I can.”

Related: All of the Biggest BravoCon 2023 Revelations and Announcements Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

Aesha, a chief stew on the Below Deck Down Under charters, was Team Lala because “it could be a little bit freaky.”

Jason succinctly replied: “Freaky’s good!”

Jason further gushed that during his “perfect” conversation with the Vanderpump Rules star, he learned they are “very similar” and both are single parents. (Jason shares daughter Saskia with a past partner, while Lala coparents daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Despite hitting it off with both Lala and Olivia, 31, Jason revealed that he hasn’t yet met newly single Lindsay Hubbard after she also expressed interest in the captain. “Look, I’ve only got a couple of arrows,” he quipped to Us, seemingly referring to Cupid’s mythological matchmaking attempts.

Jason also connected with The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Brooks during the Sin City event.

“I went in for to the Dubai kiss, the double, and he kissed me on the lips I was like, ‘What’s happening here? Wow,’” Caroline, 36, told Us on Friday, November 3.

Related: The Best and Boldest Fashion From BravoCon 2023: What the Stars Wore BravoCon 2023 has returned for a new round of drama, jokes and fashionable looks. The weekend took place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, starting on Friday, November 3, and ending on Sunday, November 5. This year, reality stars from the Real Housewives franchises, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Winter House and more attended the […]

While most BravoCon attendees are clamoring for a chance to meet Jason, he’s still primarily focused on his yachting career.

“I think I go into every season the same, or the two seasons, where I want to get to the end and have the best possible team that reflects our industry. And that’s where I set my targets and we had to make changes along the way,” he told Us. “And we know the issues that happened over this season, but we just kicked on straight away and we’re too busy to reflect back on it ‘cause we want to get to that endgame.”

Jason’s charter this past season featured a consent scandal, where he fired staffers Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne for making inappropriate advances toward two of their coworkers.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Now we’ve looked back on it and we’ve seen it. We really feel like we did the right thing and I’m very confident [and] comfortable with what I did,” Jason noted. “I’m very comfortable [with] how I reacted to how Aesha was feeling. I just went off her [and] what was going on. I didn’t really see anything until the end. My first thing was just to remove the situation, have a good night’s sleep and reassess it in the morning.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi