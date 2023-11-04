Your account
Below Deck’s Captain Jason Chambers Details ‘Great Chat’ With Pump Rules’ Lala Kent at BravoCon

By

Could there be love in the BravoCon waters for Captain Jason Chambers?

“Well, I’m a bachelor, right? I am on Bravo, so I’m going to lap it up [and] enjoy it,” the Below Deck Down Under star, 50, exclusively joked to Us Weekly on Saturday, November 4, before revealing a list of Bravolebrities he’s already met during the convention. “I’ve met Lala [Kent]. We had a great chat. Olivia Flowers, [too].”

Jason’s Below Deck costar Aesha Scott also chimed in, noting that she helped play matchmaker for Jason and Lala, 33.

“I was there and I very quickly removed myself from the situation,” Aesha, 31, said on Saturday. “I start the ball rolling with a lot of Jason’s things. I love to pawn him out to as many people as I can.”

Aesha, a chief stew on the Below Deck Down Under charters, was Team Lala because “it could be a little bit freaky.”

Jason succinctly replied: “Freaky’s good!”

Jason further gushed that during his “perfect” conversation with the Vanderpump Rules star, he learned they are “very similar” and both are single parents. (Jason shares daughter Saskia with a past partner, while Lala coparents daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Below Deck s Captain Jason Chambers Details Great Chat With Pump Rules Lala Kent at BravoCon
Captain Jason Chambers, Lala Kent. Rich Polk/ Bravo; Jordan Strauss/Bravo

Despite hitting it off with both Lala and Olivia, 31, Jason revealed that he hasn’t yet met newly single Lindsay Hubbard after she also expressed interest in the captain. “Look, I’ve only got a couple of arrows,” he quipped to Us, seemingly referring to Cupid’s mythological matchmaking attempts.

Jason also connected with The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Brooks during the Sin City event.

“I went in for to the Dubai kiss, the double, and he kissed me on the lips I was like, ‘What’s happening here? Wow,’” Caroline, 36, told Us on Friday, November 3.

While most BravoCon attendees are clamoring for a chance to meet Jason, he’s still primarily focused on his yachting career.

“I think I go into every season the same, or the two seasons, where I want to get to the end and have the best possible team that reflects our industry. And that’s where I set my targets and we had to make changes along the way,” he told Us. “And we know the issues that happened over this season, but we just kicked on straight away and we’re too busy to reflect back on it ‘cause we want to get to that endgame.”

Below Deck s Captain Jason Chambers Details Great Chat With Pump Rules Lala Kent at BravoCon
Captain Jason Chambers. Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo

Jason’s charter this past season featured a consent scandal, where he fired staffers Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne for making inappropriate advances toward two of their coworkers.

“Now we’ve looked back on it and we’ve seen it. We really feel like we did the right thing and I’m very confident [and] comfortable with what I did,” Jason noted. “I’m very comfortable [with] how I reacted to how Aesha was feeling. I just went off her [and] what was going on. I didn’t really see anything until the end. My first thing was just to remove the situation, have a good night’s sleep and reassess it in the morning.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

