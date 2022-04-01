Drama in the City of Gold! The Real Housewives of Dubai is finally coming to Bravo — and there’s one familiar face in the new crew.

The network announced the cast for the latest entry in the Housewives franchise on Friday, April 1, and some fans were able to congratulate themselves for predicting that Caroline Stanbury would be part of the group. The U.K. native, 45, previously appeared on the short-lived Bravo series Ladies of London, which aired from 2014 to 2017.

The “Divorced Not Dead” podcast host moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2016 for her then-husband Cem Habib‘s career. The duo split in December 2019 after 17 years of marriage, but Caroline has continued living in Dubai. When Andy Cohen announced The Real Housewives of Dubai in November 2021, Bravo fans immediately began speculating that the luxury brand ambassador would be part of the cast.

Millionaire Matchmaker‘s Patti Stanger also fueled casting rumors when she commented on the network’s Instagram announcement about the show, writing, “Go @carolinestanbury so happy for [you] my friend. #breakaleg 👏👏👏.”

Some viewers also hoped that Lindsay Lohan might be part of the show, as the Mean Girls actress, 35, has been living in Dubai since 2014. The “Rumors” singer was not part of the official cast announcement on Friday, but last year, Cohen, 53, hinted that he liked the idea of her making an appearance.

“Lindsay Lohan lives in Dubai — a Real Housewife potential, maybe Andy?” Jerry O’Connell asked the Bravo exec during a November 2021 appearance on The Talk. The Superficial author replied, “Let me tell you something. It’s a good idea, Jerry.”

The first teaser for The Real Housewives of Dubai didn’t offer any hints about what might happen on the show, which is the first international edition in the franchise. According to a press release, the series “follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground.”

Real Housewives have always been known for hosting lavish parties, but the Dubai soirées sound extremely over-the-top — even by Bravo standards.

“Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold,'” the press release continued. “When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat … get out of Dubai.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres on Bravo Wednesday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to meet the cast.