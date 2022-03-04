Engagement bliss! Nearly four months after Bader Shammas proposed to Lindsay Lohan, the pair have “started” wedding planning.

“They aren’t in a rush to get married,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the pair have started “thinking” about what they want. “The talk is [there’ll] be two weddings — one overseas and one in the States, maybe some place in between Dubai and the U.S. There’s no timeframe just yet.”

The insider adds, “It’s going to be intimate. You don’t see her out and about anymore. Lindsay really likes her privacy.”

The Parent Trap actress, 35, and the businessman announced their engagement in November 2021.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍,” Lohan captioned an Instagram gallery at the time, showing off her giant Harry Winston ring.

The pair, who were first linked in 2019, have kept their relationship relatively low-key though her loved ones approve of the union.

“Everyone loves [Bader],” the source tells Us. “He’s such a great guy. They don’t go out a lot, she is always cooking. Lindsay has become very humble, domesticated and centered.”

The Freaky Friday actress’ mother, Dina Lohan, previously gushed about her daughter’s relationship to Us.

“Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 59, exclusively told Us in April 2020, noting that she was in “no rush” for Lindsay to settle down. “But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, [she will].”

The “Rumors” songstress — who was previously engaged to Egor Tarabasov before their 2016 split — relocated to Dubai in 2014 after her acting success, where she presumably connected with Shammas.

“I felt so relieved when I moved everything over from London to Dubai and I saw everything in one place,” Lindsay recalled to W magazine in February 2018 about her new residence. “Now I don’t have to open suitcases and live out of hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be. It’s a cleansing of your head, which is what I needed, and it took me a while to do it. … I would love to own a place in New York, and that’s something I will look into in the future, but right now I’m okay with where I live.”

She added: “There’s a certain calmness that I find there [in Dubai]. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me. I never considered people taking a picture ‘bothering’ me, but I don’t want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I’m crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry.”

