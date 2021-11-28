Ready to wed! After nearly two years of dating, Lindsay Lohan and beau Bader Shammas have announced their engagement.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍,” Lohan, 35, captioned an Instagram gallery on Sunday, November, 28.

In her snaps, the couple dressed casually as they beamed over the recent development and gazed at her giant diamond bauble from Harry Winston. The Parent Trap star’s family also shared their excited reactions over the coupling.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” the actress’ brother, Dakota Lohan, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, resharing his sister’s post.

While the pair have kept their romance private, the Mean Girls star and the financier were first spotted together at a Dubai music festival in 2020.

The Herbie: Fully Loaded actress, who was previously engaged to Egor Tarabasov ahead of their 2016 split, has also been gearing up to make her return to the big screen. Earlier this year, it was announced that Lindsay will star in a new Netflix holiday romantic comedy alongside Glee’s Chord Overstreet.

In the film, she plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident,” per the official film longline. While there, she “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Lindsay shared the first photo from the set earlier this month via Instagram, gushing over her role, “Back at work and couldn’t be happier! Action! 🎥 🍿🎬🥰.”

The Georgia Rule actress also announced a brand-new podcast to facilitate meaningful conversations with her friends and show guests.

“I’m excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast,” Lindsay explained via Instagram in October. “I’m looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries. 😎”

At the time, mom Dina Lohan gushed over her daughter’s career resurgence via Instagram comment: “Soo proud of you sweetheart 🌹greatness to come 🙏🏻.”

Following her childhood success and later struggles, Lindsay eventually settled in Dubai, where her beau also resides.

“I felt so relieved when I moved everything over from London to Dubai and I saw everything in one place,” she recalled to W magazine in February 2018. “Now I don’t have to open suitcases and live out of hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be. It’s a cleansing of your head, which is what I needed, and it took me a while to do it. … I would love to own a place in New York, and that’s something I will look into in the future, but right now I’m okay with where I live.”

She continued at the time, “There’s a certain calmness that I find there [in Dubai]. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me. I never considered people taking a picture ‘bothering’ me, but I don’t want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I’m crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry.”