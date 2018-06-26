Taking a page from Lisa Vanderpump’s book? Lindsay Lohan just opened up about her reality TV aspirations, her decision to move to Dubai and her vacation plans with … Tiffany Trump?

The 31-year-old actress gave a rare interview to The New York Times from her “Lohan Beach House” in Mykonos, Greece, published on Tuesday, June 26. Scroll through of the five biggest revelations:

MTV Reality Show

Lohan told the publication that she has plans for an MTV, Vanderpump Rules-style reality show about a club. “There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me,” the Disney alum told the NYT. “Because I get to actually focus on the result of things.”

She’s Ditched Her New Accent

According to The New York Times, Lohan had “no trace” of the bizarre accent she debuted in 2016. During an interview with the Daily Mail in November 2016, the actress called her accent a “mixture of most of the languages [she] understands or [is] trying to learn,” including English, French, Russian, Turkish, Italian and Arabic.

Her Friendship With Tiffany Trump

Lohan told The Times that Tiffany is “a really sweet girl” and a “nice person,” adding that Donald Trump’s daughter is visiting her next month in Greece. As for Lohan’s feelings about the president, she told the publication that she has “no emotion” about Donald. “Here’s the thing: very simple with politics,” she said. “He’s the president. No matter what anyone says, he’s still the president. I have no feeling.”

She Moved to Dubai (in Part) Because of the Kardashians

“It’s the safest place. It’s less demanding. America is always like, ‘Go go go go go!’” Lohan explained to the publication. “I don’t have to turn on the news and see about the Kardashians. I don’t have to see anything anymore. I choose what I want to see and how I want to live.”

No Money, No Photos

Lohan’s assistant, Nichola, told NYT that she only does paid photo shoots. “She shoots for magazines like W and likes to do fashion,” Nichola told the outlet. “We can give you exclusive photos, but she only does paid shoots. And if you want to have that discussion, you can, and maybe she’ll consider it.”

