Lindsay Lohan may be a single woman these days, but the MTV reality star’s romantic entanglements have inspired countless headlines for nearly two decades.

Her relationship with English DJ Samantha Ronson was particularly scrutinized, as she told Us Weekly in 2012: “I was bold enough to say, ‘Yeah, I like a girl. And?’ That put [Ronson] in a situation where she was being attacked every day. That’s not fair. … And what am I left with? Heartbreak.”

She continued: “I needed to love myself before I could be with anyone. And I was going through a lot. Two toxic people cannot be together. End of story.”

The former child star, currently starring on Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, also reflected on that relationship during a January 2018 Howard Stern interview as she discussed cast mate Mike Mulderrig’s bisexuality. “I was the first one who … came out about it. Really. For my age,” Lohan told the radio host. “I come to his defense a bit. I was like, they shouldn’t be passing any judgment.”

Even so, Ronson wasn’t the “great love” of Lohan’s life, she told Stern. That designation went to a man she declined to name on air. “It was years ago,” she said. “I can’t say his name. It’s no one famous.”

The actress did say, however, that her relationship with the mystery man ended when she discovered his deceit. “He lied about two things,” she explained. “He lied. … You’re with someone for two years, that’s a little bit too long to hold a lie.”

