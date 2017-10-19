Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to insist she’s “for #womenempowerment” just one week after defending Harvey Weinstein in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against the producer.

“As if most women in America cared how I was abused by my ex fiancé… when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me… you could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman,” the 31-year-old actress captioned a throwback photo from The Parent Trap on Thursday, October 19, seemingly referring to her allegedly abusive relationship with Egor Tarabasov.

“BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning,” she continued. “I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. #BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always take its toll #womensrights.”

Lohan later edited the caption to remove the abuse accusations, though screenshots of the original text quickly circulated on social media.

As previously reported, police were called to the Mean Girls actress’ apartment in London in July 2016 after a video surfaced of her screaming at Tarabasov, 24, from her balcony. “He just strangled me. He almost killed me,” she claimed at the time before calling the Russian businessman a “f–king psycho.” The argument occurred days after the couple were photographed in a physical tussle on a beach in Mykonos. They called off their engagement later that month, and Tarabasov vehemently denied abuse allegations.

Lohan’s latest Instagram post came a week after she responded to the women making allegations against Weinstein, 65. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now,” she said in a series of later-deleted Instagram Story videos on October 10. “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told Us that the mogul is denying “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

