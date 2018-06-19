That’s one less name on the guest list! Paris Hilton says her frenemy Lindsay Lohan isn’t invited to her upcoming wedding to Chris Zylka.

As the 37-year-old arrived at LAX on Monday, June 18, a TMZ reporter asked her if she’d invite Lohan, 31, to her nuptials. “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” Hilton replied.

The heiress shaded Lohan again when asked if she would want an invitation if the Mean Girls alum ever got married. “No, I’m very busy,” she said. “I don’t have drama with anyone, but I choose to not surround myself [with] certain people … Life is too short.”

Hilton’s bad blood with Lohan dates back more than a decade. In 2006, Lohan was reportedly dating Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, an ex of Hilton’s. And when paparazzi caught up with Hilton and her friend Brandon Davis that May, Davis disparaged Lohan — calling her “poor,” “disgusting,” and a “fire crotch” — as Hilton listened and laughed.

That November, Lohan apparently called Hilton the c-word on camera as she left Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel, though she immediately denied the name-calling when the photographers questioned her about it.

Meanwhile, in May 2011, Hilton took a jab at Lohan’s reputation on an episode of the reality show The World According to Paris. As she gave earrings to a homeless woman, the woman mistook her for Lohan, and Hilton replied, “If I was Lindsay, I’d be stealing the earrings, not giving them away.”

Back in the present day, Hilton did say her friend (and former assistant) Kim Kardashian would be invited to the wedding — especially after Kardashian helped Alice Johnson get out of jail. “I’m so proud of her,” Hilton told TMZ. “I really applaud her.”

