Mind. Blown. We have 14 pictures from the Yeezy Season 6 campaign that will make you wonder if Paris Hilton is the long-lost member of the Kardashian clan. Here’s the backstory: On Wednesday, January 31, Kim Kardashian threw her 107 million Instagram followers for a loop when she posted photos of a well-contoured, icy blonde that bore a striking resemblance to herself modeling Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 collection. Turns out, the spandex- and sweatpant-wearer was not Kardashian but rather Hilton doing her best KKW impersonation. And now we have more pics from the shoot to ohh and ahh over.

But before we get into the lookalike fun, let’s not forget that Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have a storied past — pre-Keeping Up With The Kardashians, KKW worked as the hotel heiress’ personal assistant stylist — but the two’s relationship is apparently on the mend and now we are having trouble telling them apart. The beauty mogul captioned the doppelgänger snaps, “YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForeverTheOG YEEZYSUPPLY.COM,” referring to her one-time bestie Hilton as the true original. Keep scrolling to see the mind boggling #twinning moments!