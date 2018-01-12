When Lindsay Lohan’s parents Dina and Michael split in 2007 after 22 years of marriage, their dramatic divorce played out in the headlines. Dina claimed Michael never paid child support. Michael gave interviews saying Lindsay should steer clear of her mother. Then Dina made shocking domestic abuse accusations that Michael would harm both her and Lindsay.

But now all is forgiven. Lindsay, 31, revealed during a Friday, January 12, appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that her mother and father are finally on good terms. In fact, Michael, 57, and Dina, 55, were both in the studio audience — sitting just inches away from each other.

“I didn’t think that Michael and Dina could be in the same room!” exclaimed Williams in an exclusive Us Weekly sneak peek, to which a smiling Lindsay replied, “Well, they are!” (The exes are also parents of Michael Jr., 30, Ali, 24, and Cody, 21.)

During the segment, Lohan revealed that her entire family spent the holidays together in New York and that her relationship with her Dina and Michael is “great.”

“I think that, you know, in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves,” she said. “And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice . . . it’s much simpler that way.”

It should be noted that Lohan spoke to Williams with an American accent. The Parent Trap alum debuted a bizarre new accent in 2016. “It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” she told the Daily Mail at the time. “I’v been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.

Dina and Michael appeared on the Steve Harvey Show in April 2016 where they publicly accepted that their own relationship impacted Lindsay and triggered her troubles with substance abuse. “I think we are responsible for the path that Lindsay took,” Michael, 57, revealed. “Our divorce . . . affected Lindsay to the point where she drowned her sorrows and numbed her pain.”

Though Lohan was in New York City for The Wendy Williams Show, these days she calls Europe home. “Moving to London was the best thing I’ve done for myself,” she told Turkey’s Habertürk TV in October 2016. “In London, I was able to take myself outside of whatever my family was doing and the people I had in my life that weren’t the best best people for me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!