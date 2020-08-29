Parent Trap Campers Where Are They Now

Let’s get together, yeah, yeah, yeah! It’s been more than two decades since fans were reintroduced to The Parent Trap with the 1998 remake of the 1961 original.

The reboot, starring Lindsay Lohan as 11-year-old twins Annie James and Hallie Parker, gained its own dedicated fanbase after its release and the story still resonates with many.

Whether fans first viewed the movie in theaters during the late ‘90s or fell in love with the separated-at-birth story decades later, The Parent Trap has cemented itself as a childhood classic.

While some viewers enjoy the love story between the twins’ parents, Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson), others watch the childhood flick for the high jinks and sabotage used on Nick’s fiancée Meredith Blake (Elaine Hendrix).

But for many fans, the nostalgia begins and ends with all the fun that took place at Camp Walden. The location is responsible for introducing the girls and forming their bond as sisters. Plus, it had all of the ideal summertime activities, including swimming, archery and Oreos dipped in peanut butter.

Annie, who was raised in London with her designer mother, excelled at fencing and handshakes. Hallie, who was raised by her winery-owning father in Napa, California, was a ringer at card games and mastermind when it comes to pranks.

While at camp, Annie and Hallie — who were named after director Nancy Meyers‘ daughters — create their own super teams made up of one to two BFFs each. Outside of staying in the Isolation Cabin, the girls experiences at the sleepaway camp were enriched by their fellow campers, many of whom helped them wreak havoc one each other.

Kat Graham’s Jackie and Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s Lindsay had Annie’s back when she somehow put her rival Hallie’s bed on the roof of her cabin. When the Navajo bunk was boobytrapped, Hallie had Courtney Wood’s Nicole a.k.a. Tie-Dye Girl by her side.

Scroll down to see what Camp Walden’s most memorable campers have been up to for the past two decades — and where the leaders of the camp ended up.