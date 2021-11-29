She said yes! Lindsay Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas after nearly two years of dating.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍,” the Mean Girls star, 35, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo carousel that showed the happy couple glowing with joy. Lohan also showed off her new Harry Winston ring, worth an estimated $150,000.

Though the Georgia Rule actress and the financier have been together for the past couple of years, the duo have kept their relationship relatively private. They seemingly connected in Dubai, where the “Rumors” songstress settled in 2014.

“There’s a certain calmness that I find there,” the New York native told W magazine in February 2018, explaining why she decided to make the move. “There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me. I never considered people taking a picture ‘bothering’ me, but I don’t want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I’m crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry.”

The Freaky Friday star had a string of highly publicized romances during her early years in Hollywood, dating Wilmer Valderrama in 2004 when she was at the height of her Mean Girls-related fame. She later moved on with the late restaurateur Harry Morton and Samantha Ronson. In 2016, she got engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov, but the duo split up the following year.

In 2019, she detailed what she wanted from a future relationship, noting she hoped to date someone who wasn’t in the public eye. “I want to date a guy that’s a businessman — doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff,” she told Howard Stern at the time. “I think it will happen when it’s meant to happen.”

She seemingly got her wish with Shammas, who maintains a private Instagram account. He made an appearance in a group photo his fiancée shared via Instagram in February 2020, but the Just My Luck star later deleted the post.

Though she publicly announced the happy news of her engagement, Lohan seems satisfied with her low-key life in the United Arab Emirates.

“I felt so relieved when I moved everything over from London to Dubai and I saw everything in one place,” she told W magazine in February 2018. “Now I don’t have to open suitcases and live out of hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be. It’s a cleansing of your head, which is what I needed, and it took me a while to do it.”

