Forever kind of love! Lindsay Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021 — after keeping their relationship very private for two years.

The Mean Girls star was first linked to the businessman in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior. Lohan opened up about what her dream man looked like in 2019 but didn’t say whether she had already found someone who fit the bill.

“I want to date a guy that’s a businessman — doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff,” the Georgia Rules actress told Howard Stern at the time. “I think it will happen when it’s meant to happen.”

It wasn’t until February 2020 that Lohan shared a photo of her man via social media. “Such a magical night,” she wrote alongside a snap of her, Shammas and a group of their friends. The photo has since been deleted.

Two months later, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star’s mom, Dina Lohan, confirmed to Us Weekly that Lindsay was in a solid place romantically.

The “Listen to Me, The OG Mama D With Dina Lohan and Chanel Omari” podcast host exclusively told Us that Lindsay was dating a “wonderful guy,” but noted that she was in “no rush” for her daughter to settle down.

Lindsay, who was previously engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov from 2016 to 2017, officially debuted her relationship with Shammas in November 2021. At the time, she revealed that he had popped the question and she said yes.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍,” she captioned a series of photos of the couple smiling. The Life Size actress also showed off her Harry Winston diamond ring in the blissful snaps.

Her brother Dakota Lohan was quick to respond to the happy news, writing, “My best friends!!!” The model later reshared his sister engagement photos via his Instagram Story, captioning them, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Scroll down to relive the former Disney star’s sweetest relationship moments with Shammas over the years: