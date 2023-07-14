Below Deck Down Under season 2 plans to deliver plenty of drama and romance — starting with a “love pentagon.”

Captain Jason and Aesha Scott exclusively told Us Weekly about their initial reactions after learning about the overlapping connections on board.

“I don’t see much of it. If I walk around and see it’s affecting the work — then usually [I say] just a word or two and that’ll stop,” Jason detailed to Us ahead of the season 2 premiere. “But it’s never an issue if two adults are consensual and enjoying their time and making their work environment happy. As long as they know the rules — and the rules are that hearts get broken. So [if that happens], kick on and keep working.”

Aesha noted that she wasn’t affected by how her coworkers were spending their free time, adding, “Don’t be late to work [is the one rule], honestly. As long as people are starting their shift exactly when the second hand hits that minute hand and it’s your time then whatever.”

During the trailer for the sophomore season of the hit Bravo series, Aesha hinted that certain relationships get complicated as people got to know each other better. The chief stew also told Us that she made sure to keep “a very close eye” on her interior team to make sure their personal lives didn’t affect their professional duties.

“There’s this weird thing — a weird phenomenon — when you are cut off from the world for weeks and weeks at a time. You don’t really see outside of your boat walls at all. So you come on the boat and you look at [these new people] and you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe a three at best [so I] wouldn’t give them a chance.’ Give it a couple weeks, they’re a raging 10 with a massive ding dong,” she quipped. “It’s like you see everything completely differently. It’s so weird. Then almost just as instantly you step off the boat and you look at them and you’re like, ‘Oh, God, what have I done?”

Aesha, however, didn’t find herself tempted by her fellow cast members while filming new episodes of Below Deck Down Under. The reality star has instead stayed committed to her boyfriend, Scott Dobson, as they tackle long-distance dating.

“The biggest thing is just trust. I don’t see any point in being in a relationship if you don’t trust that person. I think Scott and I spent time together and time apart on and off since our relationship started,” she explained. “We’re such independent people but we have so much trust. It just gives you that space to really focus on what you’re doing at the time.”

The Bravo star continued: “When I’m filming, it’s really nice because we text every day and we have calls and things. But because I’m not worrying about him, I’m just actually fully engrossed in being on the boat and what I’m doing. I know he’ll be there [to] give me a big hug at the end of it and say, ‘Well done.’ So I feel very, very grateful for him.”

Meanwhile, Jason isn’t currently in a serious relationship, but he is interested in meeting someone special.

“I’ve got my daughter pretty stable where she is with her mother at school and I think it’s time to start focusing on myself a little bit the next year,” he shared with Us. “So hopefully things will change and I can give a little bit of time to that department.”

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premieres on Bravo Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. and new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Back-to-back episodes are set to air on Bravo Monday, July 24. at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi